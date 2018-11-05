Southsider Neighborhood News & Notes - November

New additions to Lexington Green

Lexington Green welcomed two new businesses in October: men’s clothier Logan’s of Lexington and Frenchie’s Modern Nail Salon.

A Central Kentucky tradition since 1964, Logan’s of Lexington opened its new Lexington Green location on Oct. 10. The 8,600-square-foot space boasts the finest in men’s suits, sportswear, shoes and more from brands like like Vineyard Vines, Smathers & Branson, Barbour and Southern Tide. The shop also offers complimentary gift wrapping as well as same-day tailoring.

Frenchie’s Modern Nail Care, a nail salon with an emphasis on clean-care services, opened its first Lexington location last month. Jet-free porcelain bowls are used during pedicures for added cleanliness; the bowls are washed with hot, soapy water and soaked in a medical-grade disinfectant for 10 minutes after each use. The salon is now open and booking appointments.

Sedona Taphouse in Palomar Centre Now Open

Sedona Taphouse, an American restaurant with a Southwest flair located in Palomar Centre, is now open for business. Owned by husband and wife duo Eric and Lori Rossi, the family-friendly eatery specializes in craft beer and good wine in a warm and sophisticated environment. Hours for the restaurant, which is located at 3600 Palomar Centre Drive, are Mon.-Thurs., 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Fri. and Sat., 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sun., 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Gluten-free food and beer options are available, and brunch is served Saturday and Sunday until 2 p.m.. The taphouse also features a private room, which can be booked for meetings and special dinners, as well as a vibrant bar area with televisions well-suited to cheer on the Cats. More information can be found at www.sedonataphouse.com.