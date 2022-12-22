Trifecta Design Studio invites visitors to experience the magical world of glassblowing

In an area teeming with decades-old industrial spaces that now serve as venues for retail shops, working studios, bars, restaurants and other new businesses, Walton Avenue’s new Trifecta Design Studio, which opened in September, combines a trio of business concepts to create an immersive experience unlike any other.

Owner and resident artist Travis Adams spent several years seeking the perfect location for his multiconcept vision: a business featuring a working glass-blowing studio, a gallery and a speakeasy-style cocktail bar. After looking closely at a handful of cities across the United States, Adams and his team decided Lexington made the most sense for their unique business model.

“I wanted to be in a city that hadn’t been exposed to glass – plus, I’m a Kentucky boy at heart,” explained Adams, who was born in Shelbyville.

At the heart of Trifecta, which markets itself with the tagline “Glass•Art•Lounge,” is the social, tactile and magical processes of glassblowing. Behind the door of the unassuming storefront is a sun-drenched gallery filled with elegantly crafted glass works that sparkle in the light – but just beyond the gallery space is where the magic truly happens: a studio space, with an active artists’ furnace where guests can watch glassblowing in action. During studio hours, visitors are welcome to stop by and witness Adams and studio manager Shane Brunig inflating molten glass with a blowpipe to form a bubble-like shape that is molded into glass as it cools. It’s a process Adams refers to as “spirited light.”

× 1 of 4 Expand During studio hours, guests can stop by to watch glassblowing in action at the center of Trifecta Design Studio. Pictured above are owner Travis Adams and studio assistant Shane Brunig. Photo by Emily Giancarlo × 2 of 4 Expand During studio hours, guests can stop by to watch glassblowing in action at the center of Trifecta Design Studio. Pictured above are owner Travis Adams and studio assistant Shane Brunig. Photo by Emily Giancarlo × 3 of 4 Expand During studio hours, guests can stop by to watch glassblowing in action at the center of Trifecta Design Studio. Pictured above are owner Travis Adams and studio assistant Shane Brunig. Photo by Emily Giancarlo × 4 of 4 Expand During studio hours, guests can stop by to watch glassblowing in action at the center of Trifecta Design Studio. Pictured above are owner Travis Adams and studio assistant Shane Brunig. Photo by Emily Giancarlo Prev Next

Those wishing to take it a step further can book a class and create their very own piece of artistic or practical glassware. Ideal for individuals, couples or small groups, participants choose an item they’d like to create and are taken step-by-step through the process.

“I believe that teaching makes you a better maker, and it can provide a different lens into what you’re doing,” said Adams.

On certain evenings, workshop participants and studio visitors can experience the venue in a different way, by retreating to what Adams calls the “speakeasy” – a secret, hidden lounge that specializes in craft cocktails. With deep green walls, a bold black marble bar top and moody lighting, it’s a quiet and intimate spot to relax and enjoy a drink, while observing the studio via discrete windows. (The speakeasy opens at 6 p.m. Wed.-Sun.)

For Adams, who was introduced to visual art at an early age by artist and mentor Joe Burks II, the opportunity to be at the helm of such an innovative and art-focused business is a culmination of his life’s work. He studied glassblowing at Danville’s Centre College alongside renowned Kentucky glass artist Stephen Rolfe Powell, who was known for his intricate, multicolored vessels as well as for his devotion to his role at Centre College, where he was a professor for more than 35 years. Adams, who later worked as Powell’s lead assistant for several years, is quick to express his gratitude for the opportunity to study with the late artist, who passed away in 2019. (Several of Powell’s works are on display in Trifecta’s gallery, which is currently the only Kentucky gallery to represent Powell’s work.)

Adams went on to receive a Master of Fine Arts degree in sculpture with a concentration in glass from Illinois State University, under the direction of glass artist John Miller. During his tenure at ISU, he traveled extensively to further his education, including two visits to China for academic research. His current work draws inspiration from his personal connection with “gongshi” – naturally occurring rocks that have traditionally been collected or appreciated by Chinese scholars – as well as the interface of topology and glass. The artist says he believes these themes will be a subject of lifelong exploration.

While developing the concept for Trifecta, Adams was determined to offer an experience that couldn’t be found anywhere else. His vision is to curate every element – art, education, beverage, events and retail – into an ever-changing and interconnected experience.

Having opened in September, everything still feels very new. But Adams’ excitement is contagious when he describes his long-term plans for the space, ranging from guest artists, tours and specialized workshops to bespoke projects and developing a line of luxury home goods.

“The Lexington community has really embraced us, and it’s been incredible so far,” he said. “I’ve formed a lot of friendships through this journey, and it’s just a wonderful place to land.”

× Expand Figurative glass work by Jack Graham (above) and DeannaClaytonwill be on display in an upcoming show opening Jan. 19. Photo furnished

If you go:

Located at 243 Walton Ave., Trifecta Design Studio keeps regular gallery and studio hours on Wed.-Sun. and is open Monday and Tuesday and by appointment. Follow the business on social media or visit www.trifectadesignstudio.com for updated hours and more information.

The gallery will kick off the 2023 show season with the exhibition called “That Figures!,” featuring works by glass artists Deanna Clayton and Jack Gramann, with a curatorial focus on human form expressed in glass. An opening reception will take place Thurs., Jan. 19 at 6 p.m.