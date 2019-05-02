Sweet Digs: Honey Springs Place

× 1 of 7 Expand In recent decades, the Castlegate subdivision was built up around this 1850s-built original plantation home, purchased by Suzanne Smith in 2006. Previously lined with tall boxwoods that hid the classic entrance, the front walkway was reimagined by landscape designer Scott Pfeiffer, of Scott Pfeiffer & Co., to be more inviting. Photos by Tiffany Combs × 2 of 7 Expand In recent decades, the Castlegate subdivision was built up around this 1850s-built original plantation home, purchased by Suzanne Smith in 2006. Previously lined with tall boxwoods that hid the classic entrance, the front walkway was reimagined by landscape designer Scott Pfeiffer, of Scott Pfeiffer & Co., to be more inviting. Photos by Tiffany Combs × 3 of 7 Expand In recent decades, the Castlegate subdivision was built up around this 1850s-built original plantation home, purchased by Suzanne Smith in 2006. Previously lined with tall boxwoods that hid the classic entrance, the front walkway was reimagined by landscape designer Scott Pfeiffer, of Scott Pfeiffer & Co., to be more inviting. Photos by Tiffany Combs × 4 of 7 Expand In recent decades, the Castlegate subdivision was built up around this 1850s-built original plantation home, purchased by Suzanne Smith in 2006. Previously lined with tall boxwoods that hid the classic entrance, the front walkway was reimagined by landscape designer Scott Pfeiffer, of Scott Pfeiffer & Co., to be more inviting. Photos by Tiffany Combs × 5 of 7 Expand In recent decades, the Castlegate subdivision was built up around this 1850s-built original plantation home, purchased by Suzanne Smith in 2006. Previously lined with tall boxwoods that hid the classic entrance, the front walkway was reimagined by landscape designer Scott Pfeiffer, of Scott Pfeiffer & Co., to be more inviting. Photos by Tiffany Combs × 6 of 7 Expand In recent decades, the Castlegate subdivision was built up around this 1850s-built original plantation home, purchased by Suzanne Smith in 2006. Previously lined with tall boxwoods that hid the classic entrance, the front walkway was reimagined by landscape designer Scott Pfeiffer, of Scott Pfeiffer & Co., to be more inviting. Photos by Tiffany Combs × 7 of 7 Expand In recent decades, the Castlegate subdivision was built up around this 1850s-built original plantation home, purchased by Suzanne Smith in 2006. Previously lined with tall boxwoods that hid the classic entrance, the front walkway was reimagined by landscape designer Scott Pfeiffer, of Scott Pfeiffer & Co., to be more inviting. Photos by Tiffany Combs Prev Next

Smith’s home is on the original property around which the surrounding area was built. She was friendly with the previous owners, the Wolfords, and said the Warren family owned the home before that. In the 1940s, the Warrens worked with famed Lexington architect Robert McMeekin to rebuild the home from the ground up.

At that time, the property was a functioning farm, with an apple orchard, chickens and bees.

“The story is that Dr. Warren would leave honey, eggs and apples on the front porch for friends and neighbors,” said Smith. A nod to the area’s bee farming past, many of the subdivision’s streets have bee- and honey-themed names, and Smith’s living room mantle features a carved hive surrounded by six bees, representing the Warren family.

Upon purchasing the home, Smith invested in a few major renovations – an addition, a pool and a pool house with a complete guest suite. She was happy to handle most of the interior design herself (with help from Matthew Carter Interiors), but when it came time to reimagine one of the property’s most unique features – nearly two acres of outdoor space – she brought in Scott Pfeiffer (Scott Pfeiffer & Co. Landscaping). Together, they developed and executed her vision for an outdoor living space that would reflect the home’s classic, elegant aesthetic.

One of their biggest goals was to make the front entrance more welcoming and to create a secluded, private space near the side entrance of the property, off the kitchen. The front walkway was previously lined with tall boxwood hedges and other large plantings, so Pfeiffer repositioned the existing plants where privacy was desired, opening up the front entrance.

“I wanted to simplify the landscaping and make it look really clean,” Smith said. “We only used a few different plants, so it’s a little bit softer on the eye.”

They also incorporated a unique material into the landscape design. What appears to be rusted copper is actually Corten steel. The product is sometimes seen in commercial architecture, but there is a practical reason for using it in a landscape setting – unlike traditional steel, Corten steel is designed to rust prematurely, and the rust inhibits future corrosion.

“When I asked Scott how we can use this material, he came up with the idea of creating all these wonderful curves and levels,” said Smith. They paired it with both dwarf and traditional Miscanthus grass, so despite growing on different levels, it will eventually all be the same height. Artemisia acts as a ground cover, and the bee-themed copper rain chains bring the look together.

The cohesive nature of the indoor and outdoor spaces makes this home ideal for seamless indoor/outdoor living.

“I think the interior and exterior match up really well,” agreed Smith. “My home has traditional and modern elements, and the same is true for the garden. I try to make it as relaxed as I can, because my lifestyle is very relaxed and casual.”

The classic elements married with contemporary style, free flowing curves and unique materials create a remarkable property, but for Smith, it’s more than just looks.

“So many of my friends have told me that they have wonderful memories of this place from when they were growing up. It’s just a feel-good house.”