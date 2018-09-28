tadoo Calendar: October 2018

Concerts & Gigs

× Expand New York rock/fusion four-piece, Tauk, will perform Oct. 10 at Cosmic Charlie's. Photo furnished

Outside the Spotlight Jazz Series: Brandon Seabrook/Quin Kirchner. Oct. 7. Brandon Seabrook is a guitarist, banjoist and composer living in New York City where he has established himself as a unique and volatile guitarist. Described by Spin Magazine as “an apocalyptic, supersonic general of the banjo,” he has also made a name for himself as a powerful banjo innovator, relentlessly committed to immediacy and precision. He will be joined by the smoky and somber jazz stylings of Chicago artist Quin Kirchner. 7 p.m. UK Niles Gallery (located in the Lucille Caudill Little Fine Arts Library), 160 Patterson Drive. www.facebook.com/outsidethespotlight

Rainbow Kitten Surprise/Caroline Rose. Oct. 11. Hailing from the mountains of Boone, North Carolina, Rainbow Kitten Surprise employs chilling harmonies, dynamic instrumentation and introspective lyrics, with a unique sound drawing influence from bands that include Modest Mouse and Kings of Leon. An obsession with money, an unfaithful lover, a friend’s accidental pregnancy, misogyny, loneliness and death are just some of the lighthearted subject matter that make up “Loner” – the darkly comedic second album from songwriter/producer Caroline Rose. 7 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. www.manchestermusichall.com (859) 230-5365

Sarah Shook and the Disarmers. Oct. 12. Inspired by artists such as the Sex Pistols, Elliott Smith and Hank Williams, Sarah sings with confidence, control and, at times, a hint of menace. 9:30 p.m. Willie’s Locally Known, 286 Southland Drive. www.willieslocallyknown.com (859) 281-1116

King Tuff. Oct. 13. King Tuff is the Sub Pop-signed neo-garage alter ego of multifaceted musician Kyle Thomas, former member of garage rock musician Ty Segall’s backing band The Muggers. This performance will make up for a previously scheduled performance in May, which was canceled last minute due to car troubles. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

Dennis Quaid & the Sharks. Oct. 15. A decades-long friend of Harry Dean Stanton, actor Dennis Quaid formed the Sharks in the year 2000 after an impromptu decision to join Stanton on stage introduced him to his future band. He returns to Lexington following a sold-out gig here during July’s Harry Dean Stanton Festival. 7 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

Johnny Lang. Oct. 19. Fans who discovered Johnny Lang through his searing instrumental work will revel in his huge guitar tones and go-for-broke solos, while those who have appreciated his growth as an honest and passionate songwriter will find that honesty and passion unabated. Though he long ago left blues purism behind, Lang has never abandoned its spirit of universal catharsis through the relating of personal trials. 7 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. www.manchestermusichall.com (859) 230-5365

Cloud Nothings. Oct. 22. Cloud Nothings was founded in a Cleveland basement, the one-man recording project of Dylan Baldi. Prolific from the start, Baldi’s early work was rough but immediate: crudely recorded, spring-loaded spasms of Buzzcocks-informed pop that quickly found an online following among the high-octane-lo-fi-inclined. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

Thriftworks. Oct. 24. Berkeley, California-based producer Thriftworks offers his own unique take on forward thinking electronic music, weaving eclectic samples and explosive modern bass that continually pushes the envelope while taking the art of beat-crafting to new heights. 8 p.m. Cosmic Charlie’s, 105 W. Loudon Ave. www.cosmic-charlies.com. (859) 333-4817

Art & Exhibits

“Interludes.” On display Oct. 9-Nov. 17. A range of media and supports by artists Chris Brannock, Mary Louise Dean, Kathy Rees Johnson and Patrick McNeese are on display in these creations exploring the intersection of art and music. Gallery hours: Tues.-Fri., noon-5 p.m.; Sat., 1-4 p.m. and by appointment. M.S. Rezny Gallery, 903 Manchester St. www.msrezny.com (859)-252-4647

× Expand Works by Carlos Gamez de Francisco will be on display through Nov. 2 at New Editions Gallery, as part of the “An Uncommon Vision: Equines, Archetypes and Allegories” exhibit. Photo furnished

“An Uncommon Vision: Equines, Archetypes and Allegories.” On display through Nov. 2. This exhibit, featuring artwork by Carlos Gamez de Francisco, explores the relationship with horses in the Bluegrass. Born in Cuba, his work provides an escape from reality that manipulates history and explores issues that affect daily life. New Editions Gallery, 500 W. Short St. www.neweditionsgallery.com (859) 266-2766 Gallery hours: Tues.-Sat. 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

“Ralph Eugene Meatyard: Stages for Being.” On display through Dec. 9. Ralph Eugene Meatyard (1925-1972) made his living in Lexington as an optician while creating enigmatic photographs featuring subjects posed in abandoned places, often wearing masks or enacting symbolic gestures. The exhibit features latex masks, bought at a local Woolworth’s in the late 1950s, combined with dolls and other suggestive objects to become the props that helped animate the artist’s most notorious works. The museum is also hosting a coinciding exhibit called “Downstage from Meatyard,” bringing together artists linked to Meatyard in some way, including Roger Ballen, Mia Cinelli, Mara Eagle, Robert C. May, Guy Mendes, Didier & Francois Morelli and Laurel Nakadat. A panel discussion about Meatyard’s photos moderated by UK Art Museum director Stuart Horodner will take place at the Singletary Center recital hall on Oct. 12 (6:30 p.m.). Gallery hours: Tues.-Thurs., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fri., 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 12-5 p.m.; Closed Monday. Art Museum at the University of Kentucky, 405 Rose St. www.finearts.uky.edu (859) 257-5716

PRHBTN Gallery Opening. Oct. 26. Since its inception in 2011, PRHBTN has brought over a dozen artists from around the world to create murals. Now in its eighth year, this public art and mural festival features a local and regional art show at the Lexington Art League gallery each year, with the opening event featuring catering, a full bar, live music and more. 6 p.m. The Loudoun House, 209 Castlewood Drive. www.prhbtn.com

Literature & Film

Kentucky Great Writers Series. Oct. 2. This ongoing series connects authors with readers and writers in the intimate atmosphere of the Carnegie Center, with each author reading for 15-20 minutes from a work of his or her choice. After the readings, the audience will have the opportunity to purchase and have books signed by the authors. 6 p.m. Carnegie Center For Literacy & Learning, 251 W. 2nd St. www.carnegiecenterlex.com (859) 254-4175

The Day Atlanta Stood Still: An Evening with Hannah Pittard. Oct. 8. If you missed author Hannah Pittard on the Lexington leg of her book tour, you might just run into her at the grocery store, because she now heads up the MFA program in creative writing at UK. This event – part of LexArts’ Arty Party series – will feature Southern bites and peach Bellinis in honor of the gifted Georgia-born author of “Visible Empire,” which has been hailed as “a gripping and satisfying story.” 1960’s cocktail attire encouraged – think sweater sets, pedal pushers and pearls. 6:30 p.m. ArtsPlace, 161 N Mill St. (859) 255-2951

A Reading by Silas House. Oct. 10. Silas House, two-time winner of the Kentucky Novel of the Year Award, will read from his latest book, “Southernmost,” at this event hosted by the University of Kentucky’s MFA Program in Creative Writing. 7 p.m. William T. Young Library’s UK Athletic Association Auditorium, 401 Hilltop Ave.

× Expand An original KET production, Tom Thurman’s documentary “Robert Penn Warren: A Vision” explores the life and career of Kentucky’s Pulitzer Prize-winning author. The Lexington premiere will take place Oct. 25. Photo furnished

Screening of “Robert Penn Warren: A Vision.” Oct. 25. This original KET production explores the life and career of Kentucky’s most acclaimed writer, the only author to win a Pulitzer Prize in both fiction and poetry. The screening will be followed by a Q&A with producer Tom Thurman. The event is free but reservations are required. 7 p.m. Kentucky Theatre, 214 E. Main St. www.ket.org/event/robert-penn-warren-lexington (859) 258-7251

Theater & Performance

UK Theatre Department: “The Drunken City.” Oct. 4-6, 11-14. Three 20-somethings head to the city for a wild bachelorettes’ night out. After one too many drinks, their blissful naïveté quickly descends into an inebriated spectacle of uncertainty. The truth, like liquor, can be disorienting and the city like a beast that pushes you to the brink. How do you handle the pressure? In the light of day, everything can change. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4-6 and Oct. 11-13; 2 p.m. Oct. 14. Guignol Theatre, 465 Rose St. www.finearts.uky.edu (859) 257-4929

Woodford Theatre: “The Producers.” Oct. 5-7, 12-14, 18-21. Based on Mel Brooks’ 1968 musical film, “The Producers” is a crowd-pleasing satire that has been a smash hit for years. Fading Broadway producer Max Bialystock is desperate to get to the top of his profession again, and he finds an unlikely ally in mousy accountant Leo Bloom, who hypothesizes that one could make far more money with a flop of a show than with a hit. The two set out to produce the worst musical ever to hit Broadway, with the worst script, the worst director and the worst cast they can find. Their plan? To raise $2 million to finance the show, take the money and head to Rio when the show inevitably closes after just one performance. Too bad for Bialystock & Bloom that, against all odds, the show is a total hit. 7:30 p.m. Thurs.; 8 p.m. Fri. and Sat.; 2 p.m. Sun. Woodford Theatre, 275 Beasley Road, Versailles. www.woodfordtheatre.com (859) 873-0648

AthensWest: “The Importance of Being Earnest.” Oct. 5-7, 12-14, 18-21. This 1895 comedy by Oscar Wilde removes the glamour associated with a Victorian lifestyle in pursuit of a satirical and witty perspective on aristocracy. Follow the play’s protagonist, Jack Worthing, as he attempts to shed his social obligations as does his imaginary brother, Ernest. 8 p.m. Fri. and Sat.; 2 p.m. Sun. Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center, 141 E. Main St. www.lexarts.org (859) 425-2550

LexPhil Opening Night: Gershwin and Bernstein. Oct. 20. LexPhil’s season will kick off with Bernstein’s “Suite from Candide,” followed by Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue,” featuring Ryan Shirar on piano, and conclude with Bernstein’s “Trouble in Tahiti” performed on a semi-staged opera. 7:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com. (859) 233-4567

“You, Me and Rumi.” Oct. 12. This performance event features local artists along with an international collaborator, representing different cultures and art forms. Dance, theater, singing, fashion, cello, installed art and poetry all come together to weave a compelling story about humanity’s relationship with nature. This power-packed performance features artists Lakshmi Sriraman, Patrick Mitchell, Landra Lewis, Soreyda Benedit-Begley, Mark Johnson and Suzanne McIntosh, along with international collaborator/fashion activist Sandhya Raman. 7 p.m. Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center, 300 East 3rd St. www.lexingtonlyric.com (859) 280-2201

Concerts at the Castle: Dan Tyminski. Oct. 18. Dan Tyminski is one of the most recognizable voices in acoustic music. A member of Alison Krauss and Union Station, he is also the voice of the song “Man of Constant Sorrow” as featured in the movie “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” and winner the 2001 CMA award for best single. 7 p.m. Kentucky Castle, 230 Pisgah Pike, Versailles. www.thekentuckycastle.com (859) 256-0322

The Wood Brothers. Oct. 24. The Wood Brothers’ sixth album, “One Drop of Truth” dives headfirst into a deep wellspring of sounds, styles and influences. Whereas their previous albums have often followed a conceptual and sonic through-line, here the long-standing trio of brothers Chris (upright bass) and Oliver Wood (acoustic and electric guitars) and multi-instrumentalist Jano Rix treat each song as if it were its own short film. 7:30 p.m. Kentucky Theater, 214 E. Main St. (859) 231-7924

× Expand Chris Stapleton will take stage Oct. 27 at Rupp Arena. Photo furnished

Chris Stapleton. Oct. 27. Kentucky-born Chris Stapleton is a multiple Grammy, CMA and ACM Award-winner and one of Nashville’s most respected and beloved musicians. Following his breakthrough solo debut album “Traveller,” Stapleton released two No. 1 albums last year. Both “From A Room: Volume 1” and “From A Room: Volume 2” take their name from legendary RCA Studio A, where they were recorded with Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb. 7 p.m. Rupp Arena, 430 West Vine St. www.rupparena.com (859) 233-3535

Etc.

× Expand Comedian Brian Posehn will perform Oct. 4-6 at Comedy Off Broadway. Photo furnished

Brian Posehn. Oct. 4-6. Comedy Off Broadway is bringing comedian/actor/writer Brian Posehn to the stage this fall. Posehn has appeared in sitcoms like “Seinfeld,” “Everybody Loves Raymond” and “Friends,” as well as movies like “Surfs Up” and “Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.” Thurs., 7:15; Fri.-Sat., 7:15 & 9:45. Comedy Off Broadway, 161 Lexington Green Circle. www.comedyoffbroadway.com (859) 271-5653

The Bourbon Social. Oct. 10-14. This multi-day collection of bourbon-related events celebrates America’s native spirit and the “people, places and things that make it so tasty.” A full list of events and venues is available at www.thebourbonsocial.com

The Moonshiners Ball. Oct. 11-14. Now in its fifth year, the regional music festival The Moonshiner’s Ball has settled on new dates (October rather than May) and a new home about an hour south of Lexington, at the newly established venue Rockcastle Riverside. In addition to a weekend full of live music, the family-friendly, BYOB festival founded by Lexington band Blind Corn Liquor Pickers offers camping, yoga, food trucks, nature walks and other activities. The live music lineup features nationally touring artists James McMurtry, Turkuaz, Moon Hooch, River Whyless, The Wooks, Southern Avenue, Freekbass and Los Colognes, alongside a strong slate of upcoming Kentucky artists such as Joslyn & the Sweet Compression, the Local Honeys, Magnolia Boulevard and Johnny Conqueroo. Rockcastle Riverside,Livingston. www.themoonshinersball.com.