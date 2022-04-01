tadoo list - April 2022 Arts & Culture Calendar

LIVE MUSIC

× Expand Beloved Americana artist Lucinda Williams will perform at Manchester Music Hall on April 7. Photo furnished

Lucinda Williams. April 7. At 68, Lucinda Williams is an icon of American songwriting and an inspiration to generations of musicians for her roots music with Southern literary sensibilities. Through it all, she has developed a sturdy and distinctive rhythm guitar style – usually on a well-traveled Gibson J-45 – that supports all of her songs, from brooding ballads to ragged rock ‘n’ roll. 8 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. www.manchestermusichall.com

The Wood Brothers. April 8. Brothers Oliver and Chris Wood along with multi-instrumentalist Jano Rix create Americana music with a unique style and approach. Mixing a folksy sound with jazz-inspired tones, their songs usually feature lead vocals from Oliver and acoustic bass from Chris, but all three members of the band often sing or switch instruments for specific tracks. 7 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. www.manchestermusichall.com

Elton John. April 9. With a catalog of iconic hits, Sir Elton John is one of the most iconic songwriters and pianists of all time. Over his illustrious five-decade career, he has become known for being the ultimate performer, with glitzy, memorable shows that delight his fans time and time again. This month, he will make up a previous show date that was canceled due to the pandemic. 8 p.m. Rupp Arena, 430 W. Vine St. www.rupparena.com

Sundy Best. April 22. Manchester Music Hall. Composed of Nick Jamerson and Kris Bentley, this Prestonsburg, Kentucky-based band specializes in a blend of country, Appalachian folk, bluegrass, rock, soul and R&B. 8 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. www.manchestermusichall.com

× Expand One of England's most enduring contemporary singer/songwriters and live performers, Robyn Hitchcock, will perform at The Burl on April 23.

Robyn Hitchcock. April 23. From The Soft Boys’ proto-psych-punk and The Egyptians’ Dadaist pop to solo masterpieces like 1984’s milestone “I Often Dream of Trains” and 1990’s “Eye,” Robyn Hitchcock remains a truly one-of-a-kind artist: surrealist rock ‘n’ roller, iconic troubadour, guitarist, poet, painter and performer. 7 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Son Volt. April 25. Dominated by vocalist, guitarist and songwriter Jay Farrar’s resonant vocals, his Neil Young-influenced lead guitar work, and a lyrical and melodic palette that took a rueful look at the changing American landscape, Son Volt made a striking debut with 1995’s “Trace,” whose patchwork of contemplative quiet numbers and anthemic rockers would set the template for the group’s best work. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Los Lobos. April 28. Los Lobos were seasoned musical veterans with nearly 15 years of experience under their belts when they scored their first hit in 1987 with a cover of Richie Valens’ “La Bamba.” The group, which enjoy calling themselves “just another band from East L.A.,” won over critics and a legion of loyal fans with their bracing mixture of rock, blues, Tex-Mex, country, R&B and folk influences. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

ART & EXHIBITS

× Expand “Jeanne’s Circumnavigation of 1769” is among the oil-on-linen paintings by Honora Jacob to be featured in the artist’s upcoming exhibit at the Loudoun House. Titled “Myths, Legends and Lore,” the exhibit is on display through April 14. Image furnished

Honora Jacob: “Myths, Legends and Lore.” On display through April 14. Honora Jacob received her Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Arts from the University of Texas to pursue a career as an advertising art director. Twenty-two years later, a move to Kentucky provided her with time to reflect on her life path. She then turned her attention to a career change and followed her first passion: painting. Her most recent oil-on-linen works skim the line between portraiture and ornamentation – images of what the Austin Chronicle called, “women who refuse to get lost in the patterns of any wallpaper, no matter how seductively baroque.” Gallery hours: Wed.-Sat., noon-5 p.m. The Loudoun House, 209 Castlewood Drive. www.lexingtonartleague.org

Tangled Roots: Exploring Appalachian Feminisms. On display through April 30. Curated by Magenta Palo, this exhibit features 10 women artists across the Appalachian region whose work serves to address and redefine ideas of women’s work, breaking down the hierarchies between fine art and craft. This exhibition showcases the various experiences of women in the region, through reinterpretations of culture, tradition, and art and craft practices. Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center (Meeting Room), 141 E. Main St.

Intertwined. On display April 9-June 19. This three-part exhibit features a retrospective by artist Ellen Skidmore, whose expressive paintings and murals are noted for their luminous color and elements of nature; a glimpse at the work of architectural blacksmiths Matthew and Karine Maynard of Maynard Studios; and a presentation of rarely seen English and American equine art from private collections, including 1800s-1900s pieces as well as selected works by contemporary equine artists. Gallery hours: Fri.-Sun.,10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Headley-Whitney Museum, 4425 Old Frankfort Pike. www.headley-whitney.org

× Expand A 30-year retrospective of artist Ellen Skidmore will be on display at the Headley-Whitney Museum April 9-June 19, as part of the “Intertwined” exhibit. Skidmore’s work “Winner’s Circle” is pictured here. Image furnished

Liz Swanson: “Blueprints for Future Outlaws.” On display April 22-June 3. Lexington artist and architecture professor Liz Swanson will present her first solo exhibit, featuring a collection of about 40 works that includes a mix of drawings and mixed media. She describes the collection as an attempt to recast our understanding of recent cultural events dominated by those in power, by offering an alternative narrative that centers on the most intimate destinations of political policy: the human body and home. Artist reception April 22. Gallery hours: Wed.-Sat., noon-5 p.m. The Loudoun House, 209 Castlewood Drive. www.lexingtonartleague.org

ETC.

“Menopause: The Musical.” April 5-6. Inspired by a hot flash and a bottle of wine, “Menopause The Musical” is a celebration of women who find themselves at any stage of “the change.” The laughter-filled production gets audience members out of their seats and singing along to parodies from classic pop songs of the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s. 6 p.m. both nights. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

Crave Taco Week. April 18-24. Presented by Smiley Pete Publishing (this magazine’s parent company), Crave Taco Week is a weeklong taco party that presents a unique opportunity to celebrate Lexington’s taco culture, with more than 30 restaurants serving off-menu taco plates for $6. Partnering organization Casa de La Cultura will help present music performances at participating restaurants throughout the week with a children’s mariachi band. More details, including participating restaurants, tacos and drink pairings, are available at www.cravetacoweek.com.

UK Department of Theatre & Dance present “Bright Star.” April 7-10. Inspired by a true story with the music, book and story written by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, this musical was set in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina in 1945-46 with flashbacks to 1923. When literary editor Alice Murphy meets a young soldier just home from World War II, he awakens her longing for the child she once lost. Haunted by their unique connection, Alice sets out on a journey to understand her past – and what she finds has the power to transform both of their lives. With beautiful melodies and powerfully moving characters, the story unfolds as a rich tapestry of deep emotion. Thurs.-Sat., 7:30 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 2 p.m. Guignol Theatre, 465 Rose St. finearts.uky.edu/theatre-dance/events/bright-star

On the Table. April 10-16. The city of Lexington and the nonprofit civic education organization CivicLex invite Lexington residents to join a series of community conversations about our hometown, including its challenges and its successes, its needs and wants, and next steps for improving the city. This year’s conversations will in part focus on Lexington’s 2023 Comprehensive Plan, which helps gauge long-range city planning. The plan helps guide economic development opportunities, parks planning, transportation, arts and cultural opportunities, and other priorities over the next 20 years. Forums tend to be casual and open for anyone to join and take place at a variety of public locations throughout the week. To view the schedule, register for a table or learn more about the event, visit www.ottlex.org.

Black Jacket Symphony: The Police’s “Synchronicity.” April 9. The Black Jacket Symphony offers a unique concert experience by re-creating classic albums in a live performance setting with first class lighting and video production. A selected album is performed in its entirety by a group of hand-picked musicians specifically selected for each album. This month, the Black Jacket Symphony returns to the stage to perform The Police’s critically acclaimed 1983 album, “Synchronicity.” 8 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

“Hairspray.” April 22-24. Based on the remake of the 1988 John Waters film, this is the story of 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960’s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV’s most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world? Fri., 7:30 p.m..; Sat., 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sun., 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

“Rhapsody in Black.” April 22. Written and performed by Leland Gantt and developed at NYC’s Actors Studio, this one-man show explores one man’s personal journey to understand and eventually transcend racism in America. The performance follows his life story from an underprivileged childhood in the ghettos of McKeesport, Pennsylvania, to teenage experimentation with everything from crime and drugs to scholastic achievement and an acting career that lands adult LeLand in situations where he is the only African-American in the room. Multiple elements combine to give “Rhapsody in Black” its super-powered emotional punch, many of them concentrated in the incredible persona of its star. The in-person performance will be followed by a talkback. 8 p.m., Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center, 300 E. Third St.

AthensWest: “Twelfth Night.” Thurs.-Sun., April 22-May 8. Twins Viola and Sebastian are separated by a shipwreck. When Viola washes ashore, she disguises herself as a man to survive in the strange new land of Illyria. Passing herself off as “Cesario,” she befriends Count Orsino, who convinces her to woo the beautiful Olivia on his behalf, but Olivia falls in love with “Cesario” instead. This comedy has been enchanting audiences for over 400 years, with its wise and whimsical look at finding love in unlikely places, and the local theater organization AthensWest has crafted a version of the production that uses Lexington – once known as the “Athens of the West” – as the setting. Thurs.-Sat., 7:30 p.m.; Sun., 2 p.m. Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center, 141 E. Main St. www.athenswest.net

Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event. April 28-May 1. This equestrian triathlon consists of three distinct elements: dressage, cross-country and show jumping. In addition to the competition among the world’s best riders and horses, the event features extensive shopping and browsing in the Sponsor Village, The Hill and International Trade Fair, with more than 200 booths and tents. Kentucky Horse Park, 4089 Iron Works Parkway. www.kentuckythreedayevent.com