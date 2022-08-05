tadoo list - August 2022 Arts & Culture Calendar

CONCERTS & GIGS

The Days Between: A Jerry Garcia Celebration. Aug. 6. In honor of what would have been Jerry Garcia’s 80th birthday, Lexington Grateful Dead tribute band Born Cross-Eyed has organized a tribute to the legendary frontman’s life and work. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

× Expand The Lexington Opera House welcomes songwriter John Hiatt on August 14. Photo furnished

John Hiatt and the Goners. Aug. 14. A master lyricist and satirical storyteller, John Hiatt delivers songs filled with tales of redemption, relationships and surrendering on his own terms. 8 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

One Night of Queen. Aug. 16. This year, Gary Mullen & The Works will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of their world-renowned live concert performance paying homage to the stage theatrics, showmanship, and music of Rock & Roll Hall Of Famers Queen. 7 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong. Aug. 18. This Baltimore quartet’s latest album, “Presto,” is their most sophisticated and joyful collection to date, drawing from funk to rock to electronic music as it builds off the group’s live energy and hits new heights of emotional and technical maturity. 7:30 p.m. (outdoor show). The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

× Expand Laid Back Country Picker will visit Al’s Bar on Aug. 19. Photo furnished

Laid Back Country Picker with Ernie Clark. Aug. 19. A surreal musical experience combining ‘70s style country music, classic guitar rock and hillbilly sensibility, Kentucky picker Laid Back and his drummer Honey follow an ethos centering on “playing good country music and treating everybody right.” They’ll be joined by Grand Rapids “hillbilly rock ’n’ rollers” Ernie Clark and the Magnificent Bastards. 9 p.m. Al’s Bar, 601 N. Limestone. www.facebook.com/alsbarlexington

ART & EXHIBITS

× Expand A fiber artist and fashion designer from rural Kentucky, Isaac Couch draws inspiration from the quilters of Gee’s Bend, Alabama. His work is on display at the Loudoun House through Aug. 12. Photo furnished

Isaac Couch: Hands Down. On display through Aug. 12. Inspired by the quilters of Gee’s Bend, Alabama, and contemporary quilters and weavers, this exhibit creates a contrast between the harsh realities of labor and soft fabrics, quilts and weavings – typically associated with comfort and decoration – to push back against the traditional ideas of work. Gallery hours: Wed.-Sat., 12-5 p.m. Lexington Art League at the Loudoun House, 209 Castlewood Drive. www.lexingtonartleague.org

Woodland Art Fair. Aug. 20-21. Lexington Art League and Lexington Parks and Recreation present the 46th annual Woodland Art Fair, a wildly popular event that has received several national, regional and local honors. Dozens of local, regional and national artists will set up tents in Woodland Park to display and sell their wares; live music, food trucks and beer vendors will also be on hand. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. Woodland Park, 601 E. High St. www.woodlandartfair.org

Garden Party. On display through Sept. 3. Featuring works inspired by the bountiful beauty of our spring and summer gardens, this exhibit includes new works by Carlos Gamez de Francisco, Philip High, Marlene London, Mary Rezny, Dawna Scripps, Patricia Baldwin Seggebruch and Becky Simmermacher. Gallery hours: Tues.-Sat.: 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. New Editions Gallery, 500 W. Short St. neweditionsgallery.com

Piecing a City. On display through Oct. 3. This exhibit showcases the work completed by Hannah Allen during a year-long artist residency with CivicLex and the Lexington-Fayette County Urban Government. For the project, the artist connected with the city’s Department of Finance, creatively translating issues involving our city’s finances through quilting and fiber arts for the exhibition.​​ Gallery hours: Tues.-Thurs.: noon -5 p.m.; Fri.: noon-8 p.m.; Sat.: noon-5 p.m. Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center (Community Gallery) 141 E. Main St.

Mortal Coil: James “Son Ford” Thomas and David Farris. On display through Nov. 26. This exhibition brings together two accomplished musicians whose unique visual art focuses on the human body. James “Son Ford” Thomas (1926-1993) grew up in Mississippi and learned to play blues guitar by listening to the radio. His job as a gravedigger had a profound effect on his clay sculptures of animals, portrait busts and skulls, often adorned with teeth, hair, beads and foil. David Farris is a Lexington-based drummer, member of several local bands and former longtime DJ on Lexington’s college radio station WRFL. He maintains an active drawing practice, altering newspaper images of sporting events with ink and filling notebooks with line drawings and animation sequences. Gallery hours: Tues.-Fri.: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat.: 12-5 p.m. University of Kentucky Art Museum at the Singletary Center, 405 Rose St. finearts.uky.edu/art-museum

ETC.

× Expand The Kentucky Theatre brings Francis Ford Coppola's crime epic "The Godfather" to the big screen on Aug. 31 as part of their annual Summer Classic Film Series. Photo furnished

Summer Classic Film Series. For almost two decades, the Kentucky Theatre has screened classic films every Wednesday from late May until early September. The series has proved to be a perennial favorite, offering something for every film fan. This month’s film lineup includes “Stand By Me” (Aug. 3), “The Man Who Knew Too Much” (Aug. 10), “West Side Story” (Aug. 17), “Shakespeare in Love” (Aug. 24) and “The Godfather” (Aug. 31) Wednesdays at 1:30 and 7:15 p.m. The Kentucky Theatre, 214 E. Main St. www.kentuckytheatre.org

Lexington Theatre Company: “Chicago.” Aug. 4-7. Local theater company The Lex, which specializes in providing a professional theater experience for Lexington audiences and actors, presents an adaptation of ”Chicago,” the second-longest running show on Broadway. Murder, mayhem and “All That Jazz” abound in the Broadway classic, which features a toe-tapping score by John Kander and Fred Ebb, and book by Bob Fossé and Fred Ebb. 7:30 p.m. Thurs.-Sat.; 1 p.m. matinees on Sat. and Sun.. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

Shaker Village Craft Fair. Aug. 6-7. This annual event boasts an assortment of crafts, including pottery, jewelry, glassware, woven rugs, needlecraft, basketry, leather goods, floral design and Shaker reproductions. Attendees can also enjoy the Shaker Village Bar, live music and food trucks. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat. and Sun. 3501 Lexington Road, Harrodsburg. www.shakervillageky.org

Future of Fashion. Aug. 6. Rescheduled from March 2020, this event is a celebration of central Kentucky’s fashion designers, models, artists and creative community. 6:30 p.m. The Thoroughbred Center, 3380 Paris Pike. www.futureoffashionky.com

× Expand The Drunken Flea Vintage Market will take place in the parking lot of The Burl on Aug. 13 from 12-8 p.m. Photo furnished

The Drunken Flea Vintage Market. Aug. 13. This family and dog-friendly indoor/outdoor market brings together more than 50 vintage vendors to the parking lot of The Burl, alongside the Distillery District venue’s new outdoor bar and rooftop patio. Food will be available from a handful of food trucks and Kismet kitchen. 12-8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Picnic with the Pops: “Dancin’ in the Streets: The Music of Motown.” Aug. 13. At this long running Lexington event, which takes place on the lawn at Keeneland near Keene Barn, patrons will celebrate a night of classic Motown music under the stars with hits from Marvin Gaye, The Four Tops, Michael Jackson, Diana Ross, The Temptations, Stevie Wonder and many more, performed by the Lexington Philharmonic with special guest artists. Picnic dinners are encouraged; advance tickets are required. The Meadow at Keene Barn, Keeneland, 4201 Versailles Road. www.lexpops.com

Forays for Four. Aug. 26. How does a composer learn to write for string quartet? This event, presented by Amadeus Lex, will explore the origins of this popular ensemble, and how generations of composers have learned from each other. A performance featuring a Mozart “Haydn” quartet and Robert Schumann’s third – one of his earliest explorations of chamber music – will also be featured. 7:30 p.m. St. Raphael Episcopal Church, 1891 Parker’s Mill Road. www.amadeuslex.com