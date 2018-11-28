tadoo list: December 2018

GIGS

Champs of the Sun/William Matheny/Sylmar. Nov. 30. 8 p.m. This show will celebrate the EP release from local Americana/roots/soul act Champs of the Sun. Joining them on the bill is rising Virginia-based country-rock songwriter William Matheny, who’s also supporting Tyler Childers on a handful of upcoming shows, and funky Cincinnati-based Sylmar – a self-described “rock ‘n’ roll, stoner jazz band. 9 p.m. The Green Lantern Bar, 497 W. Third St. (859) 252-9539

× Expand Philadelphia's mewithoutYou will visit perform at The Burl on Dec. 1. Photo furnished

mewithoutYou. Dec. 1. On its most recent album, “[Untitled],” this experimental emo band balances its angsty and angular post-hardcore roots with an energy that is as delicate as it is intense, the signature vocal style of Aaron Weiss oscillating between melodic narratives and noisy, spoken word-inspired screams. The result is a hazy soundscape that is at once dense and austere. 9 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

Joy Williams. Dec. 2. Formerly one half of the multi-Grammy Award-winning country/folk duo The Civil Wars, Joy Williams has toured with the likes of Adele and The Lumineers and boasts an impressive resume of collaborators, including Taylor Swift, Justin Timberlake, St. Vincent, Matt Berninger (The National), Rick Rubin, Emmylou Harris, T Bone Burnett and The Chieftains, to name a few. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin performs “Suspiria.” Dec. 1. The Brazilian-born Italian keyboardist Claudio Simonetti is a core/founding member for the progressive band Goblin, which provided original scores for such films as “Dawn Of The Dead,” “Deep Red” and “Suspiria,” the 1977 supernatural cult classic directed by Dario Argento that was recently remade. Simonetti is touring with an offshoot of the original band, performing the soundtrack from the original “Suspiria” alongside a screening of the film. 8 p.m. Cosmic Charlie’s, 105 W. Loudon Ave. www.cosmic-charlies.com. (859) 333-4817

Pine Mountain Sessions featuring Daniel Martin Moore, Warren Byrom, Erik Reece and more. Dec. 3. Kentucky Natural Land Trust (KNLT) is proudly partnering with 21c Museum Hotel to present a show featuring Kentucky musicians Daniel Martin Moore, Warren Byrom and The Other Years, along with writers Erik Reece and Mary Ann Taylor-Hall. This production will be the first in a series of events highlighting artists who have participated in KNLT’s annual artist retreats over the past several years. Designed to benefit the missions of KNLT and the Pine Mountain Settlement School, which promotes education on Appalachian and environmental issues and which serves as the venue for the artist retreats, the event series is part of a multi-faceted project spearheaded by Moore, with additional events, details and a full album with special guests slated to be rolled out over the next several months. 7 p.m. 21c Museum Hotel, 167 Main St. www.knlt.org/event/pinemtn-sessions-201812

× Expand The legendary Snoop Dogg and his all-star cast of associates will puff and pass their way through Rupp Arena on Dec. 8. Photo furnished

Snoop Dogg's Puff, Puff Pass Tour. Dec. 8. The career of hip-hop royalty Snoop Dogg began in 1992 when he was discovered by Dr. Dre and appeared on Dre’s album “The Chronic,” widely considered one of the most influential hip hop albums of that decade. Snoop’s debut album, “Doggystyle,” was released in 1993 and sold almost a million copies in the first week. His current tour features artists Too Short, Warren G, Bone Thugs N Harmony, B-Legit, Baby Bash, Afro Man, Spice 1, The Luniz, East Sidaz and Suga Free. 7 p.m. Rupp Arena, 430 W. Vine St. www.rupparena.com (859) 233-3535

Larkin Poe. Dec. 8. Steeped in the traditions of Southern roots music, the Georgia-bred, Nashville-based sister duo Rebecca and Megan Lovell showcased their mastery in orchestrating, harmonizing and breathing new life into the musical heritage of their Southern roots with 2018’s “Peach,” which was recorded and produced entirely by the sisters and their engineer Roger Alan Nichols and was nominated for a Blues Music Award for Best Emerging Artist Album. 9 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

Emarosa. Dec. 15. Emarosa’s fourth full-length album, “131,” produced by Casey Bates (Portugal, The Man, Pierce The Veil), is a gigantic leap forward for the genre-jumping Lexington-based band whose fanbase reaches well beyond its hometown. On the album, the soulful, stratospheric vocals of lead vocalist Bradley Walden are backed by some R&B inflection and even a bit of progginess; the band has hinted that its forthcoming album, slated for release in February 2019, will be an even bigger step into new territory. 9 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

WHY? (Performing “Alopecia”) Dec. 8 When it dropped in 2008, the album “Alopecia” not only marked WHY?’s evolution from a sonically collaged, mostly solo project to a live-recorded powerhouse band of multi-instrumentalists. It also minted a genre of one: wryly written, poignantly posed, simultaneously swaggering and heart-rending song-rap that jangles like folk, bursts like psych-rock and sways like chamber pop. 8 p.m. Cosmic Charlie’s, 105 W. Loudon Ave. www.cosmic-charlies.com. (859) 333-4817

Origins Jazz Series presents The Bad Plus. Dec. 9. Since its outset, iconic trio The Bad Plus has dared to be different, challenging all preconceived notions of jazz. Through a provocative style of arrangements and compositions they call “avant-garde populism,” the group’s unique blend of influences, ranging from experimental jazz, indie rock, pop and classical music has earned them a reputation as one of the most universally well-respected bands in jazz today. 7 p.m. Lexington Children’s Theatre, 418 W. Short St. www. lctonstage.org (859) 254-4546

Tribute to Pink Floyd and Big Star. Dec. 14. This benefit show for Lexington Habitat for Humanity features a compendium of local musicians, performing a tribute to the cult favorite band Big Star followed by Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon” in its entirety (plus a handful of additional Floyd tunes). The evening will feature appearances from Otto Helmuth, Scott Whiddon, Jim Gleason, Tim Welch, Joshua Wright and others. 9 p.m. Cosmic Charlie’s, 105 W. Loudon Ave. www.cosmic-charlies.com. (859) 333-4817

× Expand Roots rocker Justin Wells will perform at The Burl's fourth annual "wine & dine" event on Dec. 22. Photo furnished

Justin Wells, The Local Honeys. Dec. 22. Justin Wells is a roots rocker with a rough-and-tumble rasp of a voice whose music shines a light on the highs and lows of a life largely spent on the road. This fourth annual “wine & dine” event will take place at The Burl with a special dinner set performed by Local Honeys, a duo consisting of Montana Hobbs and Linda Jean Stokley that has cultivated a distinguishing sound by utilizing their powerful voices in both sweet and haunting, intricate harmony. 7 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

NYE: The ‘Lectric Wooks and the Way Down Wanderers. Dec. 31. This NYE celebration features a slightly altered, electrified version of the usually acoustic “rhythm & bluegrass” band The Wooks, whose music captures “the sounds of what we love most about life: the trails, the waterways, the mountains, and those friends and loved ones that we share our music and time with.” 10 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

ART & EXHIBITS

Exhibit: Backroad Botanicals — New Frescoes by Lynn Sweet. On display through Dec. 22. This first solo show in four years from Lexington artist Lynn Sweet showcases unique new frescoes that continue to explore rural landscapes in the United States and beyond. Gallery hours: Tues.-Sat. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. New Editions Gallery, 500 W. Short St. www.neweditionsgallery.com (859) 266-2766

Exhibit: Neil Sulier: the Distillery Series. On display through Dec. 29. The late Neil Sulier was a prolific artist and photographer known for his vibrant painting of historic Kentucky distilleries and landscapes. This show will be a retrospective of his work. LexArts Gallery at Artsplace. Downtown Arts Center, 141 E. Main St. www.lexarts.org (859) 425-2550 Gallery hours: Tues.-Thurs., 11 a.m. -5 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Exhibit: “Arcadia” by Donald Perkins. On display Nov. 12-Dec. 28. The John G. Irvin Gallery opened in March 1987 with the goal of promoting Kentucky’s visual artists. Its creation was a labor of love and a passion of the late Irvin, a Lexingtonian and former employee of Central Bank. The gallery has hosted exhibitions by Kentucky’s finest artists, as well as new and emerging artists exhibiting for the first time. This exhibit features the work of Central Kentucky photographer Donald Perkins, whose photography reflects his passions for hiking, landscapes, wildlife and wildflowers. Gallery hours: Mon.-Thurs., 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Fri., 9 a.m.-6 p.m. The John G. Irvin Gallery, Central Bank, 300 W. Vine St. (859) 253-6346

× Expand Carleton Wing’s “Tales from the Near Side” is among the pieces featured during the multi-artist retrospective "Exhibit: Revisited ‘18" at the M.S. Rezny Gallery through the end of the year. Image furnished

Exhibit: Revisited '18. On display through Dec. 31. A wide variety of media and subject matter will offer an abundance visual stimulation for the festive season. Artists featured include Jan Durham, Melissa T. Hall, Kathy Rees Johnson, Marco Logsdon, Mary Rezny, Michael Wayne, Carleton Wing and Laverne Zabielski, collectively utilizing mediums that include oil and acrylic, watercolor and pastel, photography, photo mixed media, fiber art, artists books, collage and more. An artists’ reception will take place on Dec. 6 (4-7 p.m.). Gallery hours: Tues.-Fri., noon-5 p.m.; Sat., 1-4 p.m. and by appointment. M.S. Rezny Gallery, 903 Manchester St. www.msrenzy.com (859)-252-4647

THEATRE & PERFORMANCE

LexPhil: “A Cathedral Christmas.” Dec. 1. The Lexington Chamber Chorale and the East Coast Chamber Orchestra will join forces with the Lexington Philharmonic to present works by Vivaldi, Rodrigo and Vaughan Williams during this holiday performance. 8 p.m. Cathedral of Christ the King, 299 Colony Blvd. www.lexphil.org

Trans-Siberian Orchestra Winter Tour. Dec 6. The Trans-Siberian Orchestra will celebrate 20 years of live performances with “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,” featuring Paul O’Neill’s timeless story of a runaway who finds her way into a mysterious, abandoned theater. A portion of ticket proceeds will benefit Kentucky Children’s Hospital. 7:30 p.m. Rupp Arena, 430 W. Vine St. www.rupparena.com

× Expand Country music superstars Alabama will be joined by Ricky Skaggs and The Kentucky Headhunters Dec. 7 at Rupp Arena. Photo furnished

Alabama / Ricky Skaggs / Kentucky Headhunters. Dec. 7. Alabama is widely credited as having brought country music to the mainstream. Fifteen-time Grammy winner Ricky Skaggs’ career is easily among the most significant in recent country music history, with Chet Atkins once crediting him with “single-handedly saving country music.” Over the past 50 years, the Grammy-winning Kentucky-based band The Kentucky Headhunters have consistently pushed the envelope, incorporating genres from jazz to rockabilly to country rock into their rowdy repertoire. 6:30 p.m. Rupp Arena, 430 W. Vine St. www.rupparena.com (859) 233-3535

Thoroughbred Figure Skating Club presents “The Nutcracker on Ice.” Dec. 7-9. More than 50 Thoroughbred Skating Club members will perform a 90-minute version of the Tchaikovsky classic on ice. Fri.-Sat. at 6 p.m.; Sun. at 4 p.m. Lexington Ice Center, 560 Eureka Springs Drive. www.tfscskating.org

Woodford Theatre: “Nuncrackers.” Dec. 2, 7-9, 13-16. The fourth show in John Goggin’s Nunsense series – a musical theatre concept that originated as a line of greeting cards – this holiday musical is presented as a behind-the-scenes look at television special taped by the sisters in their convent basement, culminating in a wild spoof of Tchaikovsky’s classic ballet. This show is filled with typical Nunsense humor, favorite Christmas carols and a “Secret Santa” audience participation. 7:30 p.m. Thu.; 8 p.m. Fri. and Sat. Woodford Theatre, 275 Beasley Road, Versailles. (859) 873-0648 www.woodfordtheatre.com

× Expand The Bluegrass Youth Ballet’s “Nutcracker in One Act” performance is designed with younger audiences in mind. Photo furnished

Bluegrass Youth Ballet presents “The Nutcracker in One Act.” Dec. 14-15 Performed in a single, family-friendly act, this show was created with younger audience members in mind. Fri. at 7 p.m.; Sat. at 2 p.m. Singletary Center for the Arts Concert Hall, 405 Rose St. www.bluegrassyouthballet.org

Lexington Messiah Community Sing-Along. Dec. 15. This community event will feature soloists who include Marie-Frances Duclos and Zach Morris as well as instrumentalists Sila Darville (violin), Zachary Klobnak (harpsichord) and others, with contributions from special guests The Frederick Douglass High School Chamber Orchestra. 7 p.m. Lexington North Stake Center, 2459 Sir Barton way. www.lexingtonmessiah.org

× Expand Grammy-winning songwriter Jason Isbell will perform an intimate acoustic concert at the EKU Center for the Arts on Dec. 15. Photo furnished

An Acoustic Evening with Jason Isbell. Dec. 15. The former Drive-By Truckers guitarist has created a notable solo career for himself, with his most recent album “The Nashville Sound” debuting at No. 1 on Billboard’s Rock, Folk, Country, and Independent charts and ultimately winning two Grammy awards. Blurring the lines between Americana, melodic country and punk-inspired rock ‘n’ roll, the songwriter is known for his rousing live performances; this acoustic one will likely veer toward quiet and intimate. 8 p.m. EKU Center for the Arts, 1 Hall Drive, Richmond. (859) 257-9331

Kentucky Ballet Theatre: “The Night Before Christmas.” Dec. 16. When Santa is tripped by a mouse and falls unconscious at the Smith family’s house, the Smith children take over his Christmas Eve duties and return to tell the magical tale to their parents and Santa himself. Performances at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Lexington Catholic High School, 2250 Clays Mill Road. www.kyballet.com

HOLIDAY EVENTS & MORE

Holly Day Market. Nov. 30-Dec. 2. The 12th annual Lexington Junior League Holly Day Market will feature more than 100 vendors selling boutique-style items. Other events include cookies and pictures with Santa, a door hanger workshop, the wreath auction, a silent auction with hundreds of items, a bow-making class and more. Fri.-Sat., 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Lexington Convention Center, 430 W. Vine St. www.lexjrleague.com

Unified Trust Company Ice Rink. Through early January. In celebration of the holiday season, the lawn of Triangle Park lawn is transformed each winter into a family-friendly winter ice village. Warm treats are available to purchase from the concession stand, and skates are available to rent. See website for hours, dates and more information. Triangle Park, 400 W. Main St. www.triangleparklexington.org/winter-ice-village

Illuminated Evenings at Shaker Village. Saturday evenings in December, Shaker Village at Pleasant Hill will celebrate the holiday season with Jingle Bell shuttle rides, hot chocolate and spiced cider, bonfires, live performances of holiday music, twinkling lights and extended shop hours. 5-8 p.m. Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill, 3501 Lexington Road. www.shakervillageky.org

Michler’s Christmas Market. Dec. 1-2. The aromas of blooming citrus blending with the cinnamon and cloves of hot mulled wine provide a backdrop for Michler’s’ annual Christmas Market, which also features feature Christmas pastries piled up for the sweet tooth to nibble by a fire, the sounds of cello echoing off the glass of the greenhouse walls and a diverse selection of vendors featuring ceramics, jewelry, cards, jams, soaps, ornaments and more. Sat., 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun., 12-4 p.m. Michler’s Florist, Greenhouses and Garden Design, 417 E. Maxwell St. (859) 254-0383 www.michlers.com/pages/christmas-market

A Kentucky Christmas at Ashland. Dec. 1. The grounds around the Henry Clay estate mansion will be transformed into an outdoor, holiday marketplace featuring Kentucky Proud products and a variety of artisan vendors during this festive event. The estate’s house and trees will be illuminated at 5:15 p.m. and special candlelit tours of the mansion will be offered at 5:30 p.m. Ashland, The Henry Clay Estate, 120 Sycamore Road. www.henryclay.org

12 Bars of Christmas Crawl. Dec. 1. Participants are encouraged to wear holiday onesies, Santa suits or ugly sweaters during this second annual holiday pub crawl. Participating bars, which include Centro, Creaux, Molly Brooke’s, Tin Roof and more, will feature food and drink specials, and attendees will receive a 16-ounce “Bad Santa” stadium cup with their ticket purchase. 12-8 p.m. More details available at www.xmasbarcrawl.com/lexington.

Christmas Parade. Dec. 4. Taking place rain, snow or shine (severe weather excepted), the festive annual downtown Christmas Parade runs down Main Street between Midland Avenue and Mill Street. 7 p.m. www.downtownlex.com/luminate-lexington

Magical Cirque Christmas. Dec. 8. This holiday entertainment blockbuster will delight audiences of all ages. Featuring talent from around the globe, including music, comedy, stunning costumes, circus acts and renditions of beloved Christmas carols with live musicians on stage. 7:30 p.m. EKU Center for the Arts, 1 Hall Drive, Richmond. www.ekucenter.com (859) 622-7294

Holiday “Brews and Browse” Market. Dec. 8. This festive holiday market hosted by the North Limestone brewery Rock House will feature a variety of vendors including art, crafts, home goods, clothing, jewelry, beauty products, essential oils and culinary products. Special holiday beers from Rock House will also be on tap. 12-3 p.m. Rock House Brewing, 119 Luigart Court. (859) 368-7064

Market 301: Holiday Edition. Dec. 14-15. This event is an opportunity to pick up handmade, locally produced holiday gifts and other items from local vendors and enjoy a brew or two. 6-10 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. (859) 230-5365

Holiday Makers Market. Dec. 15. Hosted by Lexington Makers’ Market – the arm of the Lexington Farmers’ Market that produces its weekly art markets during warm-weather months – this seasonal marketplace will be set up in the style of a European Christmas Market and will feature plenty of local, handcrafted gifts such as art, food items, housewares and more. Attendees can also expect a festive holiday photo booth, live holiday decor with evergreen wreaths and garlands and more. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Fifth Third Pavilion. www.lexingtonfarmersmarket.com33-4567