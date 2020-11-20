tadoo List: December 2020

A short list of upcoming local events designed to honor COVID-19 safety guidelines.

CULTURAL (& VIRTUAL) EVENTS

Art Exhibit: Lexington Art League Biennial Members Show. On display Nov. 20-Jan. 15. This exhibit features a variety of artworks from more than 50 Lexington Art League member artists. Note: Occupancy in the house and individual galleries is set to keep visitors safely physically distanced; visitors are asked to wear a mask. Gallery hours: 12-5 p.m., Wed.-Sat. Loudoun House Galleries, 209 Castlewood Drive. www.lexingtonartleague.org

The Lexington Theatre Company presents “Behind the Curtain: White Christmas.” Dec. 5. This special online event, presented in collaboration with Lexington chef Ouita Michel, will feature cast members and creatives from both the touring and Broadway versions of the classic holiday show “White Christmas.” The special, one-time Zoom event will include live performances, interviews and an interactive talkback session hosted by Lexington Theatre Company artistic director Lyndy Franklin-Smith. Chef Ouita Michel will concoct a special three-course meal inspired by the play, available for pick-up at Zim’s Cafe. 7-9 p.m. Tickets and more details for this virtual event at www.lexingtontheatrecompany.com.

Jones Family Christmas Light Show. Dec. 1-Jan. 1. This is the seventh year that legally blind Lexingtonian Ryan Jones has been creating an elaborate light show synced to holiday music at his Wyndham Downs home, for all of Lexington to enjoy. Passersby are encouraged to turn their car radios to 89.5 FM and enjoy the light show from the warmth and safety of their cars. The show takes place nightly from 6:30-9 p.m., except during inclement weather. 1748 Abbington Hill. www.facebook.com/JonesFamilyLights

× Expand David Toczko Shaker Village has a host holiday activities in the works beginning Dec. 5. Photo © 2008 David Toczko All rights reserved worldwide

Illuminated Evenings at Shaker Village. Dec. 5, 12 and 19. During the holiday season, lively music, merriment and candlelight will illuminate Shaker Village, with Saturday evenings in December featuring roaring bonfires, twinkling lights, and performances and programs, including hot chocolate stations and appearances by Mrs. Claus. 5-8 p.m. Shaker Village, 3501 Lexington Road, Harrodsburg. www.shakervillageky.org

Southern Lights. Nightly through Dec. 31.Celebrating its 27th year at the Kentucky Horse Park, this annual three-mile drive-through tour of a display of more than a million holiday lights is the perfect holiday event for socially distanced times. 5:30-10 p.m. Kentucky Horse Park, 4089 Iron Works Pkwy. Tickets and more info at www.khpfoundation.org/southern-lights.