tadoo List: December 2021

CONCERTS & GIGS

Magnolia Boulevard. Dec. 3. On the heels of a series of summer and fall shows that included appearances at high-profile festivals, such as The Peach Music Festival, Suwanee Hulaween and The Moonshiner’s Ball, the self-described “soul-driving, hip-shaking, rock ’n’roll band” will bring its soulful, blues-driven energy to The Burl stage for an intimate hometown show. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

× Expand Sierra Ferrell’s sound intertwines old-time folk, jazz and country with her own unique and timeless sensibility. The acclaimed artist will perform at The Burl on Dec. 9. Photo furnished

Sierra Ferrell. Dec. 9. Intertwining sounds that recall old-time folk, jazz and country music sounds with her own unique time-bending sensibility, the restless and enchanting artist Sierra Ferrell will return to Lexington to perform songs from her acclaimed label debut, “Long Time Coming.” 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

mewithoutYou. Dec. 11. Having announced they are hanging up their hat in 2022, the Philadelphia-based band mewithoutYou is making the rounds on their second-to-last tour, performing their classic 2003 album “Brother, Sister” in its entirety in 21 cities across America. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Katie Pruitt. Dec. 12. In 2019, Nashville-based singer/songwriter and guitarist Katie Pruitt was named one of NPR’s 20 Artists to Watch. She is noted for her expressive voice and honest approach to songwriting, which includes complex coming-of-age issues such as mental health, navigating toxic relationships and questioning religious faith. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

× Expand J. Roddy Walston will bring his solo tour to The Burl on Dec. 17, performing his original material, as well as, stylized Christmas tunes. Photo furnished

J. Roddy Walston Christmas to the Bone Tour. Dec. 17. After the popular American rock band J. Roddy Walston and the Business announced in 2019 it was dissolving, frontman J. Roddy Walston is embarking on a solo holiday tour, performing a stripped-down set of originals and a set of stylized Christmas songs. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

J.D. McPherson. Dec. 18. Known for blending the sounds of vintage rock ’n’ roll, rockabilly and rhythm n’ blues, J.D. McPherson will bring his Rock ’N Roll Christmas Tour to Lexington, performing songs from his Christmas album “Socks” and more. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

ART & EXHIBITS

Connecting Energies: Prints and Collages by Elizabeth Foley. On display through Dec. 12. This colorful, abstract show explores the beauty in the interplay of our lives and the calm found from the journey toward life-balance. The artist combines relief, monoprint and collagraph techniques to make one-of-a-kind images from the same plates without being redundant. Gallery hours: Sat. and Sun., 12-3 p.m. Mill & Max Contemplative Arts Space (located inside Shambhala Meditation Center), 385 S. Mill St. www.millandmaxgallery.com

× Expand On display through Dec. 30 at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center, the exhibit “3x33” features three works each from 33 local artist, including this piece by John Lackey of Homegrown Press. Photo furnished

“3x33.” On display through Dec. 30. Featuring 99 works by 33 local artists, with the only requirement being that the three artworks of each artist “relate to each other.” Curated by artist Mary Rezny, former owner of M.S. Rezny Gallery, the exhibit was organized taking into account the great strain the pandemic put on artists for exhibiting their work, as an effort to return to normal with the joy of celebrating the visual arts in Lexington. Gallery hours: Tues.-Thurs., noon -5 p.m.; Fri., noon-8 p.m.; Sat., noon-5 p.m. Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center Community Gallery, 141 E. Main St. www.msrezny.com

The Great Cover Up. On display through Dec. 31. This concept exhibition features over 20 talented Kentucky artists who were asked to create their own version of a famous artwork that has inspired them. The artists’ versions will be presented alongside a framed image of the original piece. Available to view by appointment; call (859) 252-5222. Virtual exhibit also available at the LASC website. Living Arts & Science Center, 362 N. Martin Luther King Blvd. www.lasclex.org

The Nude. On display through Jan. 7. A jury-reviewed exhibit highlighting contemporary nude figurative art, The Nude is an exhibit with a history spanning more than 30 years in Lexington featuring work from dozens of local, national and international artists working in a variety of media. Gallery hours: Wed.-Sat., 12-5 p.m. Lexington Art League at the Loudoun House, 209 Castlewood Drive. www.lexingtonartleague.org

ETC.

Green Room Exchange International Artist Showcase. Dec. 5. The local initiative GreenRoom Exchange seeks to foster cross-cultural experiences. The organization’s first event since the beginning of the pandemic will showcase three local artists and refugees who have been selected as grant recipients, all of whom using their talents to reflect their countries of origin. Featured artists Teddy Kabengle, a singer/songwriter from the Democratic Republic of Congo whose music helped him survive 10 years in a refugee camp; Yamukumba M’baya, a photographer from the Democratic Republic of Congo; and Syrian refugee Aous Al Naasree, a graphic artist working on canvas and paper. 5-7:30 p.m. Kenwick Table, 201 Owsley Ave. www.greenroomexchange.org

× Expand Actor, singer and comedian Ana Gasteyer will bring her holiday-themed “Sugar and Booze” show to the Norton Center on Dec. 10. Photo furnished

Ana Gasteyer: Sugar and Booze Tour. Dec. 10. An actor and performer on shows that include “Saturday Night Live,” “The Masked Singer” and “The Goldbergs,” Ana Gasteyer is touring in support of her holiday album “Sugar & Booze.” This evening of festive seasonal songs – both classic and original – will offer a swinging nod to the vintage holidays of yore with a modern touch and plenty of style. 7:30 p.m. Norton Center for the Arts, 600 W. Walnut St., Danville. www.nortoncenter.com

The Drunken Flea. Dec. 11. After taking place multiple times in the parking lot of The Burl, this market, hosted by the owners of the Warehouse Block vintage shop Wearhouse, is expanding to the convention space that is also home to Rupp Arena. The curated vintage market will host more than 50 vintage vendors, ranging from 1950s’ “true vintage” to ’90s’/’00s’ streetwear, with a mixture of boho and mid-century furniture, clothing and decor. 12-8 p.m. Central Bank Center, 420 W. Vine St. www.centralbankcenter.com

12 Divas of Lexington Holiday Drag Show. Dec. 12. In partnership with the Imperial Court of Kentucky, Moveable Feast Lexington presents a holiday-themed drag show featuring nine favorite local drag queens and performances from a slew of celebrity guests, including Ernesto Scorsone, Andy Shea and Griffin Van Meter. Admission includes light refreshments, a cash bar and silent auction. The auction begins at 3 p.m., with the performances to begin at 4 p.m. Proceeds will support the work of Moveable Feast, which delivers meals five days a week to low-income people in Lexington-Fayette County who have HIV/AIDS, as well as those under the care of Bluegrass Care Navigators. 3 p.m. Lyric Theatre, 300 E. Third St. www.lexingtonlyric.com

David Sedaris. Dec. 16. Humorist David Sedaris returns to the road following the release of “Calypso,” one of his most deeply personal and darkly hilarious collections of essays yet. 7:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com