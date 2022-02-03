tadoo list - February 2022 Arts & Culture Calendar

GIGS

Lost Dog Street Band. Feb. 6. Fronted by songwriter Benjamin Tod and his wife, fiddler Ashley Mae, Lost Dog Street Band was formed on the sidewalks of Nashville when the duo began busking to fund their hobby of hopping freight trains. Drawing from years of lonely tramping, and more than one tragic loss, they have crafted a distinct “dark country” sound that never wavers from its roots and honors the traditions of its forbearers. 7 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Langhorne Slim. Feb. 10. Hailing from the Pennsylvania town of Langhorne, Langhorne Slim has been described by The New Yorker as having “Leadbelly’s gift for storytelling and Dylan’s ability to captivate crowds.” And the Washington Post described his slightly raspy voice as “evoking rootsy folk with a twinge of roadhouse blues.” 7 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

The Jesse Lees perform “The Love Below.” Feb. 13. Led by the unique and soulful vocals of Otis Junior, this Louisville rock outfit provides a timeless and powerful energy with elements of psychedelic rock, soul and hip-hop. They will perform the iconic 2003 Outkast album “Speakerboxxx/The Love Below” in its entirety. 7 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Walker Montgomery. Feb. 18. The son of country star John Michael Montgomery, and nephew of Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry, Walker lives up to his country music pedigree. He’s been praised for his classic approach to songwriting and creating music that’s as much about having a good time as it is about expressing sincere emotions. 8 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. www.manchestermusichall.com

Lucinda Williams. Feb. 19. At 68, Lucinda Williams is an icon of American songwriting and an inspiration to generations of musicians for her roots music with Southern literary sensibilities. Through it all, she has developed a sturdy and distinctive rhythm guitar style, usually on a well-traveled Gibson J-45, that supports all of her songs, from brooding ballads to ragged rock ’n’ roll. 8 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. www.manchestermusichall.com

× Expand Popular local jamgrass band The Wooks will celebrate the release of their new album, “Flyin’ High,” at The Burl on Feb. 26. Photo furnished

The Wooks Album Release Show. Feb. 26. Capturing the sounds of what they love most about life – “trails, waterways, mountains, and friends and loved ones that we share our music and time with” – the Wooks strike a chord with jam band fans and bluegrass traditionalists alike. This show celebrates the release of their third full-length album, “Flyin’ High.” 7 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

ART & EXHIBITS

“After.” On display through March 19. Many artists have been inspired by famed predecessors whose work influenced their own in a variety of ways. This three-gallery exhibition drawn from the UK Art Museum’s permanent collection explores multiple meanings of the word “after” in the world of art. It includes etchings, engravings and lithographs made after the work of such luminaries as Flemish artist Peter Paul Ruben, known for his Baroque exuberance; the American painter Gilbert Stuart, known for multiple portraits of George Washington; and John Constable, the Romantic English landscapist. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue-Fri; Noon-5 p.m. Sat. University of Kentucky Art Museum, 405 Rose St. www.finearts.uky.edu

Robert Morgan: Myths and Stories. On display through May. Lexington artist Robert Morgan creates his works in the backyard, composing assemblages from broken objects and forgotten toys, glued together with a mixture of paint, glitter and trash and bound by wire and tubing. The overwhelming intensity of each work comes from the massive number of objects used to create them as well as the history and lives represented by every object, each hinting at its own story known only to the creator. Are these objects random trash; recycled, treasured keepsakes; or complex objects of veneration? Beyond the immediate impression, these layered works form sculptures telling a larger story, often of a lost or unnoticed friend, a dying lover, or a young person hurting themselves and others. Gallery open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. 21c Museum Hotel Lexington, 167 W Main St. www.21cmuseumhotels.com/lexington

× Expand “Self Portrait as Goya” by artist Albano Afonso is among the work on display in the “Hide and Seek” exhibit at 21c Museum Hotel Lexington. Image furnished

Hide and Seek: Projecting, Portraying and Playing with Identity. On display through October. The artworks in this exhibition examine the evolution of portraiture as a platform for capturing how we construct and project our identities within both the analog and digital worlds we inhabit. Formed both in reaction and in response to our personal experiences, the identities we conceive and share allow us to navigate the world, alternately shielding or highlighting our vulnerability. Sampling from histories near and far by way of literature, film, social media, YouTube, blogs and online forums, the artists in this exhibition subvert conventional images of power and beauty, and reinvent portraiture as a tool for exploring the poignant precarity and power of the contemporary human condition. Gallery open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. 21c Museum Hotel Lexington, 167 W Main St. www.21cmuseumhotels.com/lexington

Hawkins Bolden: Seated. On display through Feb. 26. In collaboration with The Arnett Collection in Atlanta, Georgia, Institute 193 presents the found object sculptures of Memphis, Tennessee, artist Hawkins Bolden (American, 1914-2005). Blinded by a childhood baseball injury, Bolden used the raw material and detritus of the urban landscape around him to build the scarecrows and totems that populated his yard. Abstract self-portraits with multiple eyes, Bolden incorporated clothes – often pants – into his work, giving his figures the ability to also sit and rest. Gallery hours: Wed.-Sat. 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. and by appointment. Institute 193, 193 N. Limestone. www.institute193.org.

× Expand “Memento Mori/Memento Viviere” by artist Diane Kahlo is among the work featured in the exhibit “Interwoven,” on display at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center Community Gallery until March 5. Image furnished

Interwoven. On display through March 5. A mixed media exhibit highlighting fashion designers Soreyda Benedit-Begley, who uses unconventional materials; Sarah Jane Estes, who uses alpaca and hemp knit; and knitter Esmerelda. Work by mandala artist Diane Kahlo, who uses recycled materials and beads in her work and altars, will also be featured in the exhibit. Gallery hours: Tues.-Thurs., 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fri., 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center, 141 E. Main St.

ETC.

8th Annual Lexi Music Awards. Feb. 6. The Lexington Music Awards are a unique, community-driven awards event celebrating the entire music industry in Lexington. Fans vote for their favorite performers in a variety of categories, and the event includes live performances in between award presentations. 6 p.m., Lyric Theatre, 300 E. Third St. www.lexingtonmusicawards.org

Kentucky Health & Wellness Expo. Feb. 6. At this event featuring vendors, samples, door prizes, speakers and more, attendees will have the opportunity to explore a host of health and wellness-related topics, including mental health awareness, self-care, skincare, makeup, gym memberships, healthy weight loss and maintenance, supplements, body toxin test, body shapers, massage and more. Noon-5 p.m. Beaumont Middle School, 2080 Georgian Way. www.kyhealthexpo.eventbrite.com

UK Dept. of Theatre & Dance: “Black Lives Matter: 1619 to Now.” Feb. 24-26. Based on the book “Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of African America: 1619-2019,” this performance aims to be a thoughtful, insightful, factually accurate and compelling rendering of American history that contextualizes the Black Lives Matter movement. 7:30 p.m. Thurs. and Fri.; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sat. Guignol Theatre, 465 Rose St. finearts.uky.edu/theatre-dance/current-season

Broadway Live: “Waitress.” Feb 11-13. This is the story of Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as “The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie” and “Betrayed By My Eggs Pie.” When a baking contest in a nearby county – and a satisfying encounter with someone new – show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. 7:30 p.m. Fri.; 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sat.; 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sun. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

The Art of Exchange: Music and Dance Collaborative Concert. Feb. 11-13. The University of Kentucky Department of Theatre and Dance and the School of Music have joined forces to present a collaborative production featuring live music and dance performed by University of Kentucky students. The concert is full of variety, ranging from big-band, baroque, choral, electronic and percussion music to everything from modern, jazz and hip-hop to classical dance styles. Fostering a deeper relationship between music and dance faculty and students, the concert provides a magical performance experience for the audience. 7:30 p.m. Fri. and Sat.; 2 p.m. Sun. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. www.singletarycenter.com

UK Symphony Orchestra: Mahler "Titan" Symphony & Sibelius Violin Concerto. Feb. 18. Conducted by John Nardolillo and featuring violinist Madison Jones, the program for this classical performance features Witold Lutoslawki: “Fanfare for Louisville;” Kaija Saariaho: Ciel d’hiver “Winter Sky;” Jean Sibelius: Violin Concerto; and Gustav Mahler; Symphony No. 1, “Titan.” 7 p.m. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. www.singletarycenter.com

× Expand The percussive hit show STOMP returns to the Lexington Opera House, Feb. 24-25. Photo furnished

Variety Live: “STOMP.” Feb. 24-25. This percussive hit show returns with some new surprises, including updated and restructured sections and the addition of two new full-scale routines, utilizing props like tractor tire inner tubes and paint cans. 7:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

LexPhil: Transfigurations. Feb. 25. LexPhil returns to the Singletary Center for the Arts for a performance and the conclusion of the organization’s search for its new music director and conductor. Conductor Finalist Julia Tai will lead the orchestra in works by Missy Mazzoli, Bloch and Mendelssohn. Inspired by her travels through the industrial landscape of Detroit and the silhouette of the River Rouge Auto Plant, Missy Mazzoli’s “River Rouge Transfiguration” reimagines the grit and noise of Motor City into a resonant work for orchestra. World-renowned cellist Gary Hoffman joins LexPhil as soloist for composer Ernest Bloch’s “Schelomo; Hebraic Rhapsody,” a work that embodies the spirit and sound of traditional Jewish music dating back thousands of years. The evening ends with Mendelssohn’s melodic Symphony No. 3, “Scottish,” his masterwork inspired by his travels as a young composer through Scotland. 7:30 p.m. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. www.singletarycenter.com

AthensWest: “Steel Magnolias.” Feb 18-20, 24-27, March 3-6. One of the most endearing and beloved dramas of all time, “Steel Magnolias” follows a tight-knit group of Southern ladies as they celebrate love, life and loss while gossiping their days away in Truvy’s Louisiana beauty parlor. Hilarious and heartfelt, this is one of the most quotable plays ever written, including this gem: “Laughter through tears is my favorite emotion.” 7:30 p.m Thurs.-Sat.; 2 p.m Sun. Black Box Theatre at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center, 141 E. Main St. www.athenswest.net