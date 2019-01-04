tadoo List: January 2019

GIGS

Magnolia Boulevard w/ Carly Johnson. Jan. 11. Magnolia Boulevard is a Lexington-based quintet blending styles of blues, funk and rock ‘n’ roll. The recipient of the 2014 Louisville Music Award for “Jazz Artist of the Year,” Carly Johnson has performed and worked with the My Morning Jacket, Ben Sollee, Will Oldham, Rachel Grimes, Tyrone Cotton and Norah Jones. 9 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky. com (859) 447-8166

Chico Fellini presents Hang on to Yourself: David Bowie Tribute. Jan. 12. This live performance from the Lexington supergroup will feature a variety of covers spanning Bowie’s legendary career. Chico Fellini’s Christopher Dennison’s magnetic vocals suffuse the stage with inspired melodrama. Duane Lundy wears multiple hats as guitarist and producer, and brings dynamic experience from sculpting the sounds of such diverse talents as Ben Sollee, These United States, The Scourge of the Sea and Vandaveer. Emily Hagihara adds genre-bending bass lines, grounded in her critically acclaimed mastery of percussion and guitar. On his drum kit and with unconventional devices, Brandon Judd sets the rhythm and introduces surprising beats to an addictive sonic fusion. 9 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky. com (859) 447-8166

Stairway to Zeppelin. Jan. 12. Four seasoned Nashville musicians reincarnate the music of Led Zeppelin: accomplished Robert Plant impressionist Derek Harris on vocals, with Wade North (guitar), Mark Stevens (drums) and Joel Pelletier (bass), each of whom have decades of experience playing with the some of the biggest names in rock ‘n’ roll. 7 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. (859) 230-5365

× Expand Photo furnished

Liz Cooper & the Stampede. Jan. 18. Composed of Liz Cooper, Grant Prettyman and Ryan Usher, this up-and-coming Nashville-based three-piece deliver a blend of rock, folk and psychedelic, with NPR Music having described their sound as “a seamless balance of muted rhythmic sounds and propulsive drive that feels so good. ” 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www. theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

Rayland Baxter. Jan. 24. The son of famed multi-instrumentalist Bucky Baxter, Rayland Baxter is an alt-country musician based in Nashville. He has built a career on capturing timeless, deeply human sentiments, bringing colorful characters to life with equal parts humor and pathos. His debut album, “Feathers & Fishhooks,” was praised by Interview for its “well-worn maturity,” while NPR described “Yellow Eyes,” the lead single from his 2015 follow-up, “Imaginary Man,” as “close-to-perfect.” 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

× Expand Will Walter Photography Photo furnished

Origins Jazz Series: Kelle Jolly. Jan. 28. Kelle Jolly, “The Tennessee Ukulele Lady,” is one of east Tennessee’s most celebrated jazz musicians. An accomplished professional vocalist, songwriter and music educator, her style is sometimes evocative of Sarah Vaughan or Olitta Adams, with her infectious stage presence and unique style demonstrating a hybrid of sensitive song styling with conservative bursts of courageous musical creativity. 7 p.m. at Tee Dee’s Blues Club, 266 E. Second St.

Marcus King Band. Jan. 30. At only 22 years of age, singer/songwriter/guitarist Marcus King has been writing songs and performing onstage for half of his lifetime and fronting his own groups for nearly a decade. King has quickly risen in rank as one of the most talented musicians in the Southern blues scene today. 7 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. (859) 230-5365

ART & EXHIBITS

New Exhibitions at Lexington Art League: Clay Wainscott, Benjamin Salley, Susan Deaton and more. Opening Reception on Jan. 18. In January, the Lexington Art League will open its new exhibition series which focuses primarily on the work of Lexington area artists. The first installment of exhibits for 2019 will feature four exciting new exhibitions, including solo exhibitions by Susan Deaton, Benjamin Salley and Clay Wainscott, whose exhibit is the first installment of the league’s new Signature Series and will be accompanied by a full color catalog that presents and discusses the artist’s work. The fourth exhibition in the series is a group show curated by Samantha Simpson, which will include works by Adrienne Dixon, Lori Larusso and John Norris. Closing dates for each exhibit range from Feb. 18-March 10. Opening reception 5-9 p.m. www.lexingtonartleague.org

× Expand Works like this one by Benjamin Salley and others will be on display this month at LAL. Photo furnished.

Mary Rezny: You & Me. On display Jan. 8-Feb. 16. This exhibit pairs Mary Rezny’s photography with artists working in other media: paint, drawing, fiber and sculpture. Infatuated by the beauty of the magnolia tree, Rezny photographed the magnolia with both traditional and non-traditional methods. Each selected artist (Karen Spears, Marco Logsdon, Stacey R. Chinn, Arturo Alonzo Sandoval) was asked to pick one of her photographs of the magnolia and to add their distinctive artwork to it. Artist reception to take place Jan. 18 in conjunction with Gallery Hop. Gallery hours: Tues.-Fri., noon-5 p. m.; Sat. , 1-4 p.m. and by appointment. M.S. Rezny Gallery, 903 Manchester St. www.msrenzy.com (859)-252-4647

Gallery Hop. Jan. 18. This monthly event brings thousands of locals and visitors together to celebrate art throughout the evening. Dozens of local galleries, museums and non-traditional exhibit spaces will be open to the public, with each site presenting a new exhibit for each Hop. Many will have food and drink available. 5-8 p.m. Various locations. A list of venues and an interactive map can be found at www. galleryhoplex.com

“Data, Mine. ” On display Jan. 16-Feb. 19. Morlan Gallery. Featuring the data-driven artwork of Hasan Elahi and Laurie Frick, this exhibition explores the methodology and relationship each artist has with data. In the early 2000s, Elahi started an elaborate project in self-surveillance when he was mistakenly put on a terrorist watch list. His work examines issues of surveillance, citizenship, migration and the challenges of borders and frontiers. Laurie Frick, an artist with a business background, envisions a time when personal data is a unique glimpse into our hidden personalities. By analyzing her life patterns, such as sleep and daily tasks, Frick has created a body of personal data she then translates into vibrant works created from a variety of media, such as leather, wood and watercolors. Frick is currently mining data from the dating website OkCupid to create visual patterns to help people better understand one another. A reception will take place in conjunction with Gallery Hop Jan. 18. Morlan Gallery, 300 N. Broadway www.transy. edu/about/arts/morlan (859) 233-814

“Merton’s Kentucky: Photographs by Br. Paul Quenon & Harry Hinkle. ” On display through Jan. 31. In conjunction with the 50th anniversary of the death of Kentucky author and monk Thomas Merton, the Carnegie Center will host a special exhibit of photography featuring images of the Abbey of Gethsemani and Merton’s hermitage near Bardstown. Works by Brother Paul Quenon and Harry Hinkle will offer a view of the landscapes that inspired Merton’s spiritual experiences and contemplative writing. A reception will take place in conjunction with Gallery Hop on Jan. 18. Morlan Gallery, 300 N. Broadway www. transy. edu/about/arts/morlan (859) 233-814 www. carnegiecenterlex. org/event/gallery-hop

× Expand Jennifer Angus creates little worlds made out of insects. Her work is on display at the Bolivar Art Gallery at the University of Kentucky's School of Art & Visual Studies this month. Image furnished.

“Otherworldly: Jennifer Angus. ” On display Jan. 9-Feb. 9. When viewers enter one of Angus’ installations, they are greeted with something they think they know: a patterned wallpaper that could be in any home. However, upon closer examination, one discovers it is entirely made up of insects. “I know very few people who welcome insects into their home. In fact, we have a certain hysteria about them,” she says in her artist’s statement. “Culturally, insects are a sign of dirtiness and disease. My work explores ideas of home and comfort. It alludes to the unseen world of dust mites, germs and bacteria, both friendly and not.” Bolivar Art Gallery, 236 Bolivar St. in the University of Kentucky’s School of Art & Visual Studies www.finearts. uky. edu/savs/events/otherworldly-jennifer-angus

LITERATURE & FILM

Mississippi Records Screening and DJ Set. Jan. 24. A mix of film, audio, slides and lecture presented by Mississippi Records founder Eric Isaacson, this presentation attempts to tell the entire history of recorded music in 90 minutes — from the first star being born to the current age of bizarre technology. Mississippi Records is a store and label based in Portland, Oregon. They’ve released over 240 records spanning nearly every genre of music, all without promotion, advertising or digital presence of any kind. This event will also include a DJ set by Golden Wilson (aka Gordon Ashworth of Olvido Records) and a series of short films by Cyrus Moussavi (RawMusic International) that includes performances from musicians in Mongolia, Burma, Iraq, Ukraine, Trinidad, Turkey, Kenya, Cambodia, Thailand, Zanzibar and Western Sahara.7 p.m. 21c Museum Hotel, 167 Main St.

× Expand Rights Managed HTRA155 VV216 "The Wiz," starring Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Nipsy Russell and Ted Ross, will be screened Jan. 17 at the Lyric Theatre as part of the Black Lens Film Series. Image furnished.

Black Lens Film Series.Thursdays through the end of February. Running through Feb. 27, this annual film series at the Lyric Theater celebrates and honors achievements in black cinema over the years. Taking place on Thursday evenings through the end of February, this month’s screenings include “The Wiz” (Jan. 17), “Hollywood Shuffle” (Jan. 24) and “Sorry to Bother You” (Jan. 31). 7 p.m. Lyric Theatre, 300 E. Third St. www. lexingtonlyric. com

Kentucky Writers Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. Jan. 30. The Kentucky Hall Writers Hall of Fame was created to recognize Kentucky writers whose work reflects the character and culture of the Commonwealth, and to educate Kentuckians about our rich literary heritage. This year will include two living inductees: Gurney Norman and Ed McClanahan, both of whom will read and/or speak at the event. Deceased inductees include late popular fiction writer Sue Grafton, groundbreaking journalists Alice Dunnigan and Helen Thomas and former Kentucky poet laureate Jane Vance. Organized by the Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning, this year’s event will take place at the Kentucky Theater for the first time. 7 p.m. Kentucky Theater, 214 E. Main St. (859) 231-7924

THEATRE, PERFORMANCE & MORE

Studio Players: “Nights at the Algonquin Round Table.” Jan. 10-27. In the era of flappers, prohibition and hot jazz, the members of the Algonquin Round Table set the standard for a new kind of irreverent cultural comedy. Enter the new kid, determined to make a name for himself as a journalist by impressing the funniest and most famous writers on Broadway. It will take more than a sharp tongue to triumph in a battle of wits with notorious wise-crackers Dorothy Parker, Robert Benchley and George S. Kaufman. Doors at 7:30 p.m. Thurs.-Sat.; doors at 2 p.m. Sun. Carriage House Theater, 154 W. Bell Court. www.studioplayers.org (859) 225-0370

Gabriel Royal. Jan. 18. Oklahoma-born, Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter and cellist,Gabriel Royal plays his “grown-up lullabies” in the subway stations of New York City. That’s where he found his lawyer and his manager, and where he continues to find a genuine connection with his inspiration: the commuters of New York. Influenced by Stevie Wonder’s groove and Burt Bacharach’s jazzy yet poppy sensitivities, along with othercontemporary artists such as John Legend, Hiatus Coyote, Flying Lotus and JanelleMonae, Gabriel’s trademark sound is all his own. 8 p.m. Norton Center for the Arts, 600 W. Walnut St., Danville (859) 236-4692

× Expand Photo furnished

AthensWest Theatre Company’s The January Ball. Jan. 18. The “Martini Edition” of this annual fundraiser will take place at Limestone Hall in the recently restored historic courthouse. Attendees can enjoy specialty martini cocktails and food by Sweet LiLu’s, live entertainment a silent auction and more. All proceeds will benefit AthensWest Theatre Company. 7:30 p.m. Limestone Hall, 215 W. Main St., third floor www.athenswest.net

Broadway Live: “Kinky Boots. ” Jan. 18-20. With songs by Grammy- and Tony-winning Cyndi Lauper, this musical is about the friendships we discover and the belief you can change the world when you change your mind. 8 p.m. Fri.; 2 and 8 p.m. Sat.; 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sun. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www. lexingtonoperahouse. com. (859) 233-4567

Harlem Globetrotters. Jan. 20. The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters will bring their basketball artistry, ball-handling wizardry and one-of-a-kind family entertainment to Rupp Arena. Before the game, attendees can take part in a unique 30-minute pre-show, “Magic Pass,” where they will have the rare opportunity to spend time on the court with the Globetrotters — shooting, trying out the ball tricks and getting autographs and photos. 3 p.m. Rupp Arena, 430 West Vine St. www. rupparena.com (859) 233-3535

× Expand Harlem Globetrotters The Harlem Globetrotters make a stop at Rupp Arena on Jan. 20. Photo furnished.

UK Dance & Theatre: Louder Than Words Dance Concert. Jan. 24-26. This eighth annual dance concert presents innovative, exciting and thought-provoking work from a variety of choreographers. Artist-in-residence Christopher Morgan created a work that that challenged performers to create barriers with their bodies as a physical metaphor for the border and immigration struggles facing the world. Inspired by the vast region of the Pine Mountain Wildlands Corridor, Stephanie Harris’ newest work, “Vestiges,” was developed as a means to connect her artistry to place. Theresa Bautista will restage her work “Trafficked” for this event. And lecturer Anthony Alterio’s new work delves into a world that every human being can relate to: weddings. What do they mean? Who are they actually for? And what purpose do they serve? 7:30 p.m. Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center, 141 E. Main St. www.lexarts.org (859) 425-2550 cc