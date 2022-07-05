tadoo list - July 2022 Arts & Culture Calendar

CONCERTS & GIGS

Everclear. July 7. Since they first broke into the alternative rock scene in the early ’90s with hits that included “Santa Monica” and “Father of Mine,” the Portland-based alternative rock band Everclear has seen a number of lineup changes and released nine albums, with frontman Art Alexakis at the helm continually. 8 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. www.manchestermusichall.com

Lost Dog Street Band. July 16. Fronted by songwriter Benjamin Tod and his wife, fiddler Ashley Mae, Lost Dog Street Band was formed on the sidewalks of Nashville, Tennessee, when the duo began busking to fund their hobby of hopping freight trains. Drawing from years of lonely tramping, and more than one tragic loss, they have crafted a distinct “dark country” sound that never wavers from its roots and honors the traditions of its forebearers. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

× Expand Nashville's Lost Dog Street Band will perform July 16 at The Burl. Photo furnished

Lucy Dacus. July 17. A member of the supergroup Boygenuis along with Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker, burgeoning songwriter Lucy Dacus is a formidable singer/songwriter in her own right, with a powerful, even-keeled voice and lyrics that have been described as “tender, precise and crushingly real.” 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

JustMe, The OffDaze, DJ Tommy Mizla and more. July 28. This regional hip-hop showcase features some of the best in the regional underground hip hop scene, with elements of psychedelic funk, soul, old school hip-hop DJing and more. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Yacht Rock Revue. July 28. Yacht Rock Revue was once a band called Y-O-U, pursuing dreams of indie rock fame, when they were given free reign over Thursday nights at the Atlanta bar 10 High. Inside the subterranean music lair, they did everything from original tunes to theme sets like Led Zeppelin vs. The Who to comedy. But it was the impulse idea to smoothly croon ‘70s light rock (Hall & Oates, Michael McDonald, Linda Ronstadt, etc.) whilst wearing polyester, aviators, and captain’s hats that captured the people’s hearts, and the band has been pursuing those yacht rock dreams ever since. 8 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. www.manchestermusichall.com

× Expand Yacht Rock Revue bring their "Hot Dads in Tight Jeans" tour to Manchester Music Hall on July 28. Photo furnished

James McMurtry with Hayes Carll. July 31. Ostensibly influenced by the literary prowess of his parents – a novelist and an English professor – the Grammy-nominated Texas singer-songwriter’s songs have been said to “stand unparalleled for their richly cinematic detail, vivid sense of narrative and steadfast commitment to character-based storytelling.” 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

ART & EXHIBITS

LexArts HOP. July 15. Taking place the third Friday of every other month, the LexArts Hop is a choose-your-own-adventure event designed to connect participants with a stimulating cross-section of local visual art. Dozens of galleries, museums, artists’ studios, and conventional and unconventional creative spaces alike collectively open their doors. Typical HOP hours are 5-7 p.m., with many galleries opting to stay open later. A list of participating galleries can be found at lexarts.org/discover/lexarts-hop.

Paint the Town. On display through July 18. For the 11th annual outdoor (“en plein air”) painting event organized by local organization Arts Connect, individual artists chose a favorite spot to create a cityscape of downtown Lexington, capturing its color and historic charm. Paintings created during that event will be available to view and purchase through July 18. ​​Gallery hours: Tues.-Thurs.: noon-5 p.m.; Fri.: noon-8 p.m.; Sat.: noon-5 p.m. Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center Community Gallery, 141 E. Main St.

Mike Winsor: Carried By Wind. On display through Aug. 12. Lexington-based artist Mike Winsor’s interest in art became more than a hobby while he was studying in Japan through an exchange program. His current exhibit at the Lexington Art League’s Loudoun House gallery, takes inspiration from the wind, which he describes as “a giant force without mass, a movement that affects every living thing, from the currents in the ocean to feeding migrations to rain for crops.” Gallery hours: Wed.-Sat., 12-5 p.m. Lexington Art League at the Loudoun House, 209 Castlewood Drive. www.lexingtonartleague.org

× Expand Work by Lexington-based artist Mike Winsor will be on display at the Lexington Art League’s Loudoun House through Aug. 12. Image furnished

Joe Parson: “Rhythm and Drumming.” On display July 1-Aug. 31. Accomplished Atlanta-based visual artist Joe Parson focuses on the themes of painting and drumming, and the rhythmic balance of the two. The show will impress and surprise gallery visitors with movements of line and color and the unity of painting and drumming. A gallery reception July 15 (5-8 p.m.). Gallery hours: Mon.-Thurs.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fri-Sat.: 12-4 p.m. Artist’s Attic, 401 W. Main St., Suite 401 (enter to the right of Tony’s in Victorian Square). www.theartistsattic.org

× Expand In his exhibit “Rhythm and Drumming,” on display at Artist’s Attic through the end of August, Atlanta-based artist Joe Parson explores the rhythmic balance between painting and drumming. Image furnished

Different Points of View. On display through July 22. Featuring gifted regional artists Teri Dryden, Charles Ellis and Gary Mesa-Gaido, this exhibit showcases each artist’s unique approach to using abstraction within their art, taking a deep dive into abstract techniques and expanding the everyday perspective of what abstract can and should be. Gallery hours: Mon.-Fri.: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; fourth Sat. of the month: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Living Arts & Science Center, 362 N. Martin Luther King Blvd. www.lasclex.org

re:museum. On display through July 30. This exhibit centers on the University of Kentucky Art Museum’s permanent collection and the museum itself through artworks, educational prompts and other incisive displays. Drawing from the museum’s digital learning gallery, the exhibit offers visitors an opportunity to view objects up close, with online engagement and unique in-person opportunities. Each item in the exhibit includes contextual background information, contemplative prompts and activities for a variety of ages and art experience levels, as well as insights into the UK Art Museum’s history and details on how the museum installs exhibitions and maintains a permanent collection of over 5,000 artworks. Gallery hours: Tues.-Fri.: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat.: 12-5 p.m. University of Kentucky Art Museum at the Singletary Center, 405 Rose St. finearts.uky.edu/art-museum

ETC.

Big Band & Jazz Series. Tuesdays. One of Lexington’s longest running and most beloved concert series, Big Band & Jazz features a full summer schedule of weekly outdoor big band and jazz music. Picnics are encouraged and patrons should bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating. 7-8:30 p.m., Ecton Park, 956 Turkey Foot Road. www.lexingtonky.gov/big-band-jazz

× Expand The Big Band & Jazz Series takes place on Tuesday evenings, splitting thesummer schedule between MoonDance Amphitheater and Ecton Park. Photo by Amy Wallot. Furnished by LFUCG

Shaker Village: Music on the Lawn. Fridays and Saturdays. Shaker Village’s Music on the Lawn offers live music, outdoor dining and specialty cocktails around a fire pit in an idyllic historic farm setting. Outdoor dining is limited and weather-dependent; attendees are encouraged to pack a chair. 6:30 p.m., Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill, 3501 Lexington Road. shakervillageky.org/events/music-on-the-lawn-12

Summer Classic Film Series. Wednesdays through early Sept. For nearly two decades, The Kentucky Theatre has been screening classic films on Wednesdays during the summer. The tradition continues this year, with a robust lineup that has something for every film fan. July’s lineup includes “The Big Sleep” (July 6), “An American Werewolf in London” (July 13), “Sleeping Beauty” (July 20) and “Bonnie and Clyde” (July 27). 1:30 and 7:15 p.m. , The Kentucky Theatre, 214 East Main St. www.lexingtonky.gov/big-band-jazz

Northside Nights. July 8, 22. Northside Nights, which debuted last year, is an outdoor concert series taking place every other Friday. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating while enjoying R&B, soul, funk and dance music (Benny J & Friends on July 8; Elite 7 on July 22). 6:30 p.m., Castlewood Park, 201 Castlewood Drive. www.lexingtonky.gov/northside-nights

Summer Nights in Suburbia. July 1, 15, 29. Taking place every other Friday, this summer concert series features live music from a wide variety of genres. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Food and beer vendors will be on-site. July’s schedule includes music from The Bedford Band (July 1), Brother Smith (July 15) and Honeychild (July 29). 7 p.m. MoonDance Amphitheater, 1152 Monarch Drive (Beaumont Circle) www.lexingtonky.gov/summer-nights-suburbia

× Expand Taking place every other Friday at MoonDance Amphitheater in Beaumont Center, the city-managed concert series Summer Nights in Suburbia has become a favorite summer family destination. Photo by Amy Wallot. Furnished by LFUCG.

Lexington Burger Week. July 11-17. One of the city’s most anticipated annual culinary events, Lexington Burger Week allows chefs and purveyors from participating restaurants the chance to create the most unique burgers in town. Each of the 36 participating restaurants features a unique, one-of-a-kind, off-menu burger for just $6, giving patrons the impetus to try out tons of new flavors and eateries. Fans can track their progress and register to win prizes using the Lexington Burger Week app. (Note: Lexington Burger Week is produced by Smiley Pete Publishing, this magazine’s parent company.) A full list of participating restaurants, featured burgers and recommended beer pairings can be found at www.lexingtonburgerweek.com.

Harry Dean Stanton Fest. July 15-17. This annual festival pays tribute to the late character actor, singer and songwriter Harry Dean Stanton, a native of Kentucky who appeared in nearly 200 films and television episodes over his illustrious six-decade career. This year’s event will include screenings of the films “Christine,” “Paris, Texas,” “Where the Lilies Bloom,” “Stars and Bars” and “The Hostage,” with special appearances from screenwriter and director Allison Anders, country-rock musician Billy Swan, Kentucky author Silas House and biographer Joe Atkins. Festival events will take place at Kentucky Theatre, Base 249, the Farish Theatre and The Green Lantern. More info available at www.facebook.com/HarryDeanStantonFest.

Character Fest: Sy Richardson. July 22-25. This new festival, a spin-off of the Harry Dean Stanton Fest, will honor a different character actor each year, starting with Sy Richardson, who has been described as a “multi-hyphenate in film, television, music, education and publishing.” The event will include screenings featuring the actor as well as a personal appearance and Q&A with Richardson himself. Kentucky Theatre, 214 E. Main St. www.kentuckytheatre.org/character-fest

Allegro Dance Project: Headspace. July 22-24. During this new, family-friendly performance event featuring contemporary dance, aerial circus arts and live original music, participants of Allegro Dance Company’s Inclusive Dance Outreach and Adaptive Dance programs will join company dancers on stage for the opening and final numbers of the show, as a celebration of inclusion. The event will also include a silent auction to help raise support for Allegro Dance Project’s Inclusive Dance Outreach Program, providing free dance outreach for hundreds of children with specific needs throughout central Kentucky each season. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blanket for the open-air performance. Gates and silent auction open at 7 p.m. with the performance to begin at 8 p.m. MoonDance Amphitheater, 1152 Monarch St. www.allegrodanceproject.org

Crave Food + Music Festival. July 30-31. Since 2013, this annual food and music festival (produced by Smiley Pete Publishing, this magazine’s parent company, in partnership with Kroger) has been helping attendees find their new favorite place to eat. Designed for exploration, with over 40 local and regional food vendors, 10 regional bands, a full schedule of food demos and presentations, craft beer and cocktails, kids’ activities, a classic car show, a cornhole tournament and more, the festival takes pride in offering something for everyone. More information about participating food vendors, performers and guests, and other details are available at the festival website and app. Sat.: 12-11 p.m.; Sun.: 12-7 p.m. Masterson Station Fairgrounds, 3051 Leestown Road. www.cravelexington.com