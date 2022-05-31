tadoo list - June 2022 Arts & Culture Calendar

CONCERTS & GIGS

× Expand Contemporary bluegrass band Town Mountain will return to The Burl on Friday, June 3. Photo furnished

Town Mountain. June 3. Raw, soulful and with plenty of swagger, Town Mountain is known for their hard-driving sound, their in-house songwriting and the honky-tonk edge that permeates their live performances. The hearty base of Town Mountain’s music is the bluegrass triumvirate of Bill Monroe, Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs, along with the Grateful Dead and the ethereal lyrics of Robert Hunter, and the honest, vintage country of Willie, Waylon and Merle. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Cory Wong. June 5. Grammy-nominated American guitarist, bassist, songwriter and producer Cory Wong’s background spans many styles, including jazz, rock and funk. He has performed, toured and collaborated with a variety of acts, including the popular funk group Vulfpeck and Jon Batiste, as well as releasing a handful of solo albums. In recent years he has produced a YouTube variety show called “Cory and the WongNotes.” 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Cut Worms. June 14. From Allmusic.com: Performing under a moniker borrowed from a William Blake poem, indie singer/songwriter Max Clarke has been said to find inspiration in the “bygone traditions of early rock, country and Americana, which he fuses with a contemporary D.I.Y. spirit and lush arrangements.” The Brooklyn-based artist found critical acclaim for his 2018 debut, “Hollow Ground,” following up two years later with an expansive double album that nostalgically explored a sense of society on the brink of collapse. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Daniel Donato. June 15. Drawing influences from outlaw country, The Grateful Dead and classic Americana, guitarist and singer/songwriter Daniel Donato cut his chops as a teenager in Nashville, Tennessee, busking on Music City street corners and gigging at Robert’s Western World, the iconic honky-tonk at which at 16 he became the youngest player to regularly perform. Now in his late 20s, he’s forged his own path and worked up a hefty following, with a brand of songwriting and an ethos he dubs “cosmic country.” 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

One Night Only Concert Series: Old Dominion. June 23. Having emerged as one of the hottest breaking bands out of Nashville, fusing clever lyrics and an infectious sound, Old Dominion is the current reigning CMA and ACM Group of the Year. The group’s hook-heavy songwriting has proved a winning method: Since breaking onto the music scene in 2014, the band has notched eight No. 1 country radio singles, surpassed one billion on-demand streams, earned several Platinum and Gold single certifications, and headlined arenas and amphitheaters around the globe. 7:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

The Nude Party. June 26. The Nude Party congealed as one unit in the Southern mountain town of Boone, North Carolina, in 2013 and gained their namesake literally. Bonded by isolation, house party debauchery, a religion based on pushing the limits of bad taste, and a precocious predisposition toward the Kinks, the Animals and the Velvets, they have burgeoned into a rock ’n’ roll act to be reckoned with. Rolling Stone has described the group’s 2020 sophomore album, “Midnight Manor,” as “an unabashed rock record, full of chiming guitars, sha-la-la refrains and lo-fi production that plays like the soundtrack to an ‘Animal House’ remake.” 8 p.m. The Burl 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

× Expand Having paved their path to fame in the 1990s, the still-active R&B ensemble En Vogue will appear at Rupp as part of a super-tour on June 26. Photo furnished

New Kids on the Block, Salt ‘ N Pepa, Rick Astley, En Vogue. June 26. A nostalgic throwback lineup for the ages, these four iconic acts have joined forces to bring their beloved ‘90s-tinged pop, hip-hop and R&B hits back to the big stage. 7:30 p.m. Rupp Arena, 430 W. Vine St. www.rupparena.com

ARTS & EXHIBITS

× Expand “In Most Light” by Ryan Morris is part of the artist’s exhibit “The Luminous Offering,” on display at the Lexington Art League’s Loudoun House June 3-July 8. Image furnished

Ryan Morris: The Luminous Offering. On display June 3-July 8. This collection explores the confrontation with the darker aspects of one’s own psyche through introspective analysis and symbolic representation. Influenced by ancient art, the artists of the Northern and Late Renaissance period, the Symbolists, the Post-Impressionists and modern psychoanalytic theory, Morris’ work combines the grotesque and the beautiful to evoke anxiety, melancholia and psychological unease. Gallery hours: Wed.-Sat., 12-5 p.m. Lexington Art League at the Loudoun House, 209 Castlewood Drive. www.lexingtonartleague.org

Steph Barker: Space of the Sacred and Sovern. On display June 3-July 8. This exhibit of small dioramas representing home is dedicated to meditations on home and all of its meanings. Barker’s exhibit also provides an opportunity for community catharsis and crowd-resourced solutions to Lexington’s housing crisis, as visitors will be able to share their own housing stories and offer up possible solutions. An artist reception will take place in conjunction with Fourth Friday on June 24. Gallery hours: Wed.-Sat., 12-5 p.m. Lexington Art League at the Loudoun House, 209 Castlewood Drive. www.lexingtonartleague.org

Picture Man: Photographs by Oraien Catledge. On display June 18-Aug. 6. Institute 193 will present its first solo exhibition of works by Oraien Catledge, featuring a series of black-and-white photographs made and printed by the artist between 1980-89. The exhibition takes its title from a nickname given to Catledge by the residents of Cabbagetown, one of the oldest industrial neighborhoods in Atlanta and the subject of his weekly Sunday trips during which he would take portraits of the area’s residents. As Catledge sought to archive candid interactions, he offered grace and nobility to a community that was formed for the workers of the South’s first textile processing mill but left reeling from a weakened economy after the mill closed. The exhibit will be the first in the gallery’s new space, located just down the block from the original, with an opening reception taking place June 18 from 5-8 p.m. Gallery hours: Wed.-Sat., 11 a.m. -6 p.m. Institute 193, 215 N. Limestone. www.institute193.org

Simple Pleasures: Abstract Collage for a Complex World. On display through July 2. This collection of works by Debra Booker, a Lexington collage and mixed media artist, is inspired by vintage items, found paper, and objects that have a history and invoke a deeper soul connection. Color, texture and pattern work together to conjure memories of what was or what might be. Gallery hours: Tues.-Thurs., 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fri., 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sat., 12-5 p.m. Community Gallery at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center, 141 E. Main St. www.lexingtonky.gov/about-downtown-arts-center

Images of Dignity: Who We Are As a People. On display June 1-July 28. Featuring portraits of famous figures from science and politics alongside snapshots of everyday life, this exhibit by Asheville-based artist Joseph Pearson presents a counter-argument to the seemingly negative perceptions of Black men in the United States. Gallery hours: Mon.-Fri., 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Lyric Theatre and Cultural Center, 300 E. Third St.

× Expand The last great collection of etching and aquatint prints by Francisco Goya, considered the most important Spanish artist from the end of the 18th and beginning of the 19th centuries, is on display at the University of Kentucky Art Museum through July 30. Image furnished

Francisco de Goya: Los Disparates. On display through July 30. Francisco de Goya (1746-1828) is considered Spain’s most important artist from the end of the 18th and beginning of the 19th century. A court painter for 50 years, producing royal portraits for generations of kings and their families, Goya survived a near-fatal illness that left him deaf and lived through a seven-year war that lay waste to the Iberian Peninsula, resulting in a breakdown of Spanish society and a reintroduction of the Inquisition. Los Disparates, his last great series of etching and aquatint prints, was made toward the end of his life. Considered his darkest and most mysterious body of work, the collection is also among his most inventive, with fantastic, menacing combinations of humans, animals, goblins and supernatural creatures seeming to satirize humanity’s cruelty. The museum’s portfolio of Goya’s Los Disparates once belonged to Vincent van Gogh, an artist who was fascinated with Goya’s techniques, as well as the expressive and emotional content of his work. Gallery hours: Tues.-Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat.: 12-5 p.m. University of Kentucky Art Museum, 405 Rose St. finearts.uky.edu/art-museum

ETC.

GreenFest Sustainability Festival. June 4. At this annual celebration of sustainable living hosted by local nonprofit Bluegrass GreenSource, attendees can learn from local experts during workshops focusing on sustainability and green living; shop and support eco-friendly vendors; enjoy lunch from local food trucks; explore Habitat Earth during two showings at the planetarium; connect with community resources at educational booths with information about environmental opportunities; and learn about the sustainable features of The Living Arts and Science Center.10 a.m.-3 p.m. Living Arts & Science Center, 362 N. Martin Luther King Blvd. www.bggreensource.org/greenfest

Lexington Lions Club Bluegrass Fair. ​​June 9-19. A family tradition for 60 years, this annual event features carnival rides, games and enjoyable attractions provided by Kissell Entertainment. All-new entertainment lineup for 2022 features The Rocketman Valencia, a human cannonball who has appeared in some of the world’s biggest events, as well as Live Shark Encounter, pig racing, nightly live music, exhibits and fair food favorites, including funnel cakes, cotton candy, gourmet corndogs, turkey legs, pizza, deep-fried delights and the best Mexican food in central Kentucky. Gates open at 5 p.m. during the week and 3 p.m. on weekends. Bluegrass Fairgrounds at Masterson Station Park, 3051 Leestown Road. thebluegrassfair.com/

× Expand The popular sing-along spectacular “It’s a Grand Night for Singing!” celebrates its 30th anniverary this summer, with performances at The Singletary Center June 10-19. Photo furnished

“It’s a Grand Night for Singing!” June 10-12; June 17-19. This year marks the 30th anniversary for University of Kentucky Opera Theatre’s “It’s a Grand Night for Singing!” The Emmy Award-winning sing-along spectacular and music revue features the best from Billboard to Broadway, starring more than 100 UK Opera Theatre and community performers. Friday and Saturday performances take place at 8 p.m., Saturday matinees at 2 p.m. and Sunday performances at 6 p.m. Doors open 30 minutes before showtime. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. finearts.uky.edu/opera/grand-night

Southland Street Fair. June 11. Produced by the Southland Association, this annual street fair is a celebration of the local businesses and culture along the Southland corridor, featuring food vendors, live music curated by Tahlsound, family-friendly entertainment and more. This year’s live music includes Blue Eagle Band, David Napier (Big Chill), The Rough Customers, Devine Carama and The Johnson Brothers. 3-8 p.m. Southland Drive

KET Summer Celebration. June 11. Kentucky Educational Television’s 34th annual flagship fundraising event this year features a “Sail the Sea with KET” theme. Captained by honorary chairs Nick and Tyra Rowe of Kentucky American Water and guided by harbormaster and host Mira Ball, this year’s event will feature dinner, an open bar and dancing with the Jimmy Church Band, in addition to a large silent auction featuring UK basketball lower-arena season tickets, vacations, jewelry (courtesy of Farmer’s Jewelry), furnishings, fine art and more loot. Summer festive or costumed attire is recommended. 7 p.m. Donamire Farm, 4151 Old Frankfort Pike. www.KET.org/summercelebration

× Expand SoulFeast Week, a 10-day celebration of Black culinary culture, highlighting Black restaurateurs, farmers and chefs in central Kentucky, will take place at various spots throughout Lexington June 17-26. Photo furnished

SoulFeast. June 17-26. SoulFeast Week is a 10-day celebration of Black culinary culture, highlighting Black restaurateurs, farmers and chefs in central Kentucky. Through educational events, curated experiences and enjoying great food, SoulFeast Week is an opportunity for Kentuckians of all races and backgrounds to support Black businesses by putting their money where their mouths are – literally. Events include a kickoff soiree at the Marriott CityCenter (June 17); SoulTeenth Fest, an outdoor festival featuring live music and food trucks at MoonDance Amphitheater (June 18); a Korbel Hip-Hop Brunch with bottomless mimosas (June 19); SoulFeastWeek, a traditional food week where participating Black-owned restaurants will each offer a unique off-menu item for $10 (June 20-26); and lots more. Schedule, tickets and more information is available at www.soulfeastweek.com.

ABBA: The Concert (A Tribute to ABBA). June 26. For well over a decade, 21st Century Artists, Inc., has been presenting ABBA tribute shows throughout North America, bringing one of the greatest pop phenomena back to life while playing the group’s most iconic hits, including “Mamma Mia,” “The Winner Takes All,” “Gimme, Gimme, Gimme” and “Dancing Queen.” 8 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

Lexington Boutique Week. June 20-25. Produced by Smiley Pete Publishing (this magazine’s parent company), Lexington Boutique Week is designed to provide shoppers a chance to upgrade their wardrobes while supporting the best of the city’s local retail businesses. During the six-day event, more than 20 participating boutiques will offer exclusive “deals and steals” to entice shoppers. Visit the event’s website for a full list of participating stores and promotions. smileypete.com/featured-events/lexington-boutique-week/

× Expand Lexington Pride Fest, a celebration of Lexington’s LGBTQIA+ community, will return downtown to the Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza on June 25. Photo furnished

Lexington Pride Festival. June 25. For more than a decade, this annual celebration has been empowering and bringing awareness to the LGBTQIA+ community. Taking place in a family-friendly environment and attracting thousands of attendees from Central Kentucky and the surrounding regions, the festival-style event features live entertainment, speakers, a diverse array of vendors, food trucks, community booths, activities and more. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza, 120 N. Limestone St. www.lexpridefest.org