tadoo list - March 2022 Arts & Culture Calendar

LIVE MUSIC

WRFL’s 34th Birthday Bash. March 5. University of Kentucky student-run radio station has long been a staple in the Lexington music community, providing not only the region’s most unique and diverse radio programming but also presenting a handful of live music and cultural events each year. This month, the station celebrates its 34th birthday with a party featuring performances from experimental electronic acts Maggie, Luxury Elite, Jeanne Vomit Terror and Robert Beatty and live visuals from Liquified Lex and Yovozol. Ages 18 and up. 8 p.m. Al’s Bar, 601 N. Limestone. wrfl.fm

× Expand The harp- and violin-based Brooklyn duo Leya has dabbled in the electronic, punk, black metal and art pop genres, bringing a new sound to the experimental music scene. They perform at The Burl on March 6. Photo furnished

Leya. March 6. Featuring Marilu Donovan and Adam Markiewicz, Leya has been described as a “transcendental punk music duo,” though they don’t limit themselves to any one genre, having dabbled in the electronic, black metal and art pop music scenes as well. The Brooklyn-based duo play harp and violin, bringing a new sound to the experimental music scene through “alternate tunings, strange harmonies and dreamstate operatic vocals.” 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Liz Cooper & The Stampede. March 12. This three-piece psychedelic-rock band from Nashville, Tennessee, will be coming to Lexington to perform. Their music is a “seamless balance of muted rhythmic sounds,” as described by NPR, that creates a gentle and dreamy feel. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Origins Jazz Series: Brooks Giles. March 13. Brooks Giles is a hard-hitting saxophonist and vocalist based in Frankfort, Kentucky. Having performed with jazz greats like Brad Mehldau, Charli Persip and Donald Byrd, Giles has brought his big sound back to the region after years spent honing his craft in New York City and on the road. 6 p.m. Base 249, 249 E. Main St. www.originsjazz.org

Joe Bonamassa. March 23. Hailed internationally as one of the greatest guitar players of his generation, Joe Bonamassa, backed by a stellar band of legendary musicians, has been essential in bringing the blues-rock genre into the mainstream. The set list for this show will feature new songs alongside career-spanning favorites. 8 p.m. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. finearts.uky.edu/singletary-center/events

Tonstartssbandht. March 24. Taking cues from kraut rock, country and folk, this psychedelic noise band consisting of brothers Andy and Erwin White doesn’t fit easily into any box. The band’s newly released album, “Petunia,” layers dense textures of lo-fi sonic fuzz with melodic and sometimes haunting harmonies. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

× Expand Legendary blues guitarist Buddy Guy will bring a taste of Chicago to the Lexington Opera House on March 27. Photo furnished

Buddy Guy. March 27. More than 60 years after he began performing, guitarist Buddy Guy remains an icon in the blues genre. Known for his unique Chicago-style blues, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee is widely regarded as one of the best guitarists in American music history, and his playing has influenced some of the world’s most talented artists, including Eric Clapton, Stevie Ray Vaughan and Jimmy Page. 7:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 435 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

Watchhouse. March 31. The North Carolina-based folk duo formerly known as Mandolin Orange consists of songwriter Andrew Marlin and Emily Frantz, a married couple whose music centers on guitar, mandolin and violin and soft harmonies. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

ART & EXHIBITS

Brilliant Illusions: Crafted Forms by Li Hongwei. On display through June 4. The renowned ceramic traditions of ancient China find fresh expression in the hands of contemporary artist Li Hongwei, whose sculpture combines crystalline glazes on porcelain with polished steel in ways that reanimate the past and evoke a new future for this art form. Born in Tangshan, China, in 1980, the artist now divides his time between Beijing and New York. His work has been collected by institutions that include the Art Institute of Chicago, the British Museum, Harvard Art Museums, the Israel Museum and the National Art Museum of China. Gallery hours: Tues.-Fri., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sat., 12-5 p.m. University of Kentucky, 405 Rose St. finearts.uky.edu/art-museum

× Expand The art of former professional basketball player-turned-folk artist LaVon Williams is on display this month in the art gallery inside the First Presbyterian Church. Photo furnished

The Art of LaVon Williams. On display through March 31. The urban folk art of former professional basketball player LaVon Williams is well known in the region and throughout the country. His works depict the African American experience through music, faith, community and much more. Learn more about LaVon and his art at lavonsfolkart.com/artist. The Gallery of First Presbyterian Church, 171 Market St. www.fpclex.org/in-the-gallery

LexArts HOP. March 18. Taking place the third Friday of every other month, the LexArts Hop is a choose-your-own-adventure event designed to put you in a stimulating cross-section of venues displaying local visual arts. Dozens of galleries, museums, artists’ studios, and conventional and unconventional creative spaces collectively open their doors. Typical HOP hours are 5-7 p.m., with many galleries opting to stay open later. A list of participating galleries can be found at lexarts.org/discover/lexarts-hop.

Kro-me. On display through March 12. This exhibit of artists from the Luigart Studios focuses on quality of color combining hue and saturation. Exhibiting artists include Michelle Newby Armstrong, Steve Armstrong, Diane Kahlo, John Lackey, Marco Logsdon, Mary Rezny, Christine Stroebel, Tresa, Harrold Thompson, Michael Wayne and Laverne Zabielski. Gallery hours: Wed.-Fri., 5-8 p.m.; Sat., 12-3 p.m. Parachute Factory, 720 Bryan Ave. www.parachutefactorylex.com

Local game development RunJumpDev is coordinating an exhibit that pays homage to claw machines for the upcoming exhibit “The Claw,” on display at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center through April 2. Photo furnished

Rules and Play: The Claw. On display through April 2. The Claw is an installation art show from game development collective RunJumpDev focused on the classic coin-operated claw machine. For the purposes of this show, several local artists have transformed classic claw machines into six interactive art pieces. Claw machines have remained a deeply consistent part of pop culture. The Claw exhibition is designed to challenge the preconceived notions of this classic amusement: In what new ways can we interact with these common glass boxes? Show attendees will be able to draw lines in a sand garden and take a second to admire the stillness, and play with a claw that somehow interacts with virtual creatures on digital displays, and chat with an alien artificial intelligence about the meaning of life. Find out more about the exhibit at rulesandplay.org. Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center City Gallery, 141 E. Main St.

ETC.

× Expand Eleanor Dubinsky’s music lives at the tender edge where jazz, world and pop sensibilities meet emotionally forthright songwriting. She performs at The Lyric Theater on March 4. Photo by Todd Chalfant

Eleanor Dubinsky. March 4. A multilingual vocalist, guitarist and cellist, Eleanor Dubinsky’s music lives at the tender edge where jazz, world and pop sensibilities meet emotionally forthright songwriting. Her sound reflects and celebrates both her Midwestern roots and the formative time she has spent in South America, Western and Central Europe, Portugal and Cape Verde. At the center of Eleanor’s artistic mission is using music as a means for amplifying marginalized voices and generating dialogue amongst diverse audiences. She is currently a U.S. State Department arts envoy and leads Our Voices, Our Songs, a series of songwriting workshops in the U.S. and Latin America in which young artists write and record original songs rooted in their own personal and community narratives. 7:30 p.m. The Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center, 300 E. Third St. www.lexingtonlyric.tix.com

Antagonist Productions: “The Reset.” March 4-5, 10-12. Written by Lexington playwright Ed Clark, this production is set in the present day and tackles the bevy of difficulties wreaked by a pandemic. COVID-19 has affected everyone, from restaurant managers to ghosts, sleazy salespeople and playwrights, and “The Reset” – a funny twist on just how far the mind can wander during quarantine – tells the story of what happened to Alex and Rosa when one of them got a wild hair and decided to write about it. Doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. ArtsPlace Gallery, 161 N. Mill St. www.facebook.com/antagonistproductionslex

× Expand Comedian Katt Williams will perform at Rupp Arena on March 5. Photo furnished

Katt Williams. March 5. Ohio native Katt Williams, a stand-up comedian and actor, is famously known for his roles and his films, which include “Friday After Next” and “First Sunday,” as well as his stand-up specials, which center on topics of recreational drug use, racism and politics. 8 p.m. Rupp Arena, 430 W. Vine St. www.rupparena.com

Studio Players: “Flatspin.” March 10-13, 18-20, 25-27. A night of romance in her luxurious riverside apartment with the good-looking stranger from next door; how can Joanna possibly go wrong? Except the flat isn’t hers; and her name isn’t Joanna, it’s Rosie (she’s an actor); and heaven knows what the good-looking stranger is really after. Instead of romance comes considerable danger ... Rosie’s only way out is to play the role to the end. 7:30 p.m. opening night and Fri.-Sat.; 2 p.m. Sun. The Carriage House, 154 W. Bell Ct. www.studioplayers.org

Broadway Live: “An American in Paris.” March 11-13. Inspired by the Academy Award winning film, “An American in Paris” transports the audience to post-war Paris, where romance is in the air and youthful optimism reigns. In this poignant production, Gershwin’s soaring melodies are matched by gravity-defying dance as the world rediscovers the power of love. Hoping to start a new life, World War II veteran Jerry Mulligan chooses newly liberated Paris to try and make his mark as a painter. Jerry’s life becomes complicated when he meets the mysterious Lise, a young Parisian ballet dancer with a haunting secret who, like Jerry, is yearning for a new beginning. Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 1 and 7:30 p.m.; Sun., 1 and 6 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 435 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival. March 12. The Alltech Lexington St. Patrick’s Parade and Festival returns to downtown Lexington, with the 10:45 a.m. “Blessing of the Keg” (Robert F. Stephens Courthouse) kicking off a day-long free festival featuring entertainment from Irish dancers, musicians, and food and craft vendors from throughout the region. The parade begins at 1 p.m. on Main Street, and the entire day will kick off with the Shamrock Shuffle, a 3K fun run taking place this year at Fasig-Tipton Farm. More info at www.lexingtonstpatsparade.org and www.shamrockshuffle3k.com.

The Kentucky Crafted Market. March 13. The Kentucky Crafted Market features more than 90 exhibitors, including artists, publishers and food vendors. While there is no admission fee for this year’s show, presenting organization Kentucky Arts Council encourages donations to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund, which can be made onsite on the days of the event. Sat., 10 a.m.- 5p.m., and Sun., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. artscouncil.ky.gov

× Expand The late New York Post journalist Ted Poston (left), shown above working for the Office of War Information, will be inducted into the Kentucky Writers Hall of Fame on March 24, at the Kentucky Theatre. Photo furnished

Kentucky Writer Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. March 24. The Kentucky Writers Hall of Fame was created to recognize Kentucky writers whose work reflects the character and culture of our commonwealth, and to educate Kentuckians about the state’s rich literary heritage. This year’s nominees include former poet laureate George Ella Lyon, Kentucky state historian James Klotter, writer and scholar of Appalachian culture Loyal Jones, late pioneering journalist Ted Poston and poet, novelist and short story author Robert Hazel. 7 p.m. Kentucky Theatre, 214 E. Main St. carnegiecenterlex.org/kentucky-writers-hall-of-fame