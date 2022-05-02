tadoo list - May 2022 Arts & Culture Calendar

GIGS

× Expand Paul Cauthen will bring his honkey-tonk-meets-nightclub brand of country music to Manchester Music Hall on May 3. Photo by Jody Domingue

Paul Cauthen. May 3. Known for being an articulate songwriter and natural performer, Cauthen is touring in support of his most recent album, “Country as F**k,” which is noted for having a honky-tonk meets nightclub vibe. A complete 180 from his 2019 release, “Country Coming Down,” which documented a transformative period in his life marked by a break-up, substance abuse and depression, the new album finds Cauthen in a headspace that is “healthy, confident and downright fun.” 8 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. www.manchestermusichall.com

Springhouse Music Series: Dillon Carmichael. May 4. On the first Wednesday of every warm-weather month, Castle & Key Distillery will host a night of live music, local food trucks and drinks on its Springhouse lawn. Kicking off the 2022 season is Kentucky artist Dillon Carmichael, who has taken his “high energy, feel-good country,” inspired by the ’90s country on which he grew up, on tour with artists from Lynyrd Skynyrd to Dwight Yoakum. Gates open at 5 p.m. with music starting at 6 p.m. Castle & Key Distillery, 4445 McCracken Pike, Frankfort. www.castleandkey.com

Cole Chaney. May 7. Armed with “a poetic disposition and an acoustic guitar,” young Eastern Kentucky native Cole Chaney channels a raw Appalachian sound reminiscent of early work by predecessors Tyler Childers, Sturgill Simpson and Ian Noe in his 2021 debut album, “Mercy.” The album features guests who include Grammy-winning fiddle player Michael Cleveland, as well as members of the bluegrass supergroup Wolfpen Branch, who will open for Chaney on this show. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

× Expand Blending elements of busker-style jazz, ragtime, Americana, and upbeat old-timey music, Pokey LaFarge will perform at The Burl on May 15. Photo furnished

Pokey LaFarge. May 15. With his unique genre-bending approach to music, blending elements of busker-style jazz, Americana, blues, swing, old-time and honky-tonk, St. Louis-born musician Pokey LaFarge has amassed an almost rabid cult following. A departure from the album that preceded it, his most recent album, “In the Blossom of Their Shade,” showcases “the positivity of coming out of the darkness and into the light.” 8 p.m. The Burl (outdoor show), 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Shamarr Allen. May 19. 8 p.m. Composer, producer and multi-instrumentalist Shamarr Allen hails from the 9th Ward of New Orleans, incorporating elements of hip-hop, electronic, soul, blues, funk and more, transcending genres but always bringing the party wherever he goes. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

mewithoutYou Farewell Tour. May 29. Having announced they are hanging up their hat in 2022, the Philadelphia-based rock band mewithoutYou is making the rounds on their final tour, a follow-up to their second-to-last tour in 2021, in which they played their classic album “Brother, Sister” in its entirety. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

ART & EXHIBITS

LexArts HOP. May 20. Taking place the third Friday of every other month, the LexArts Hop is a choose-your-own-adventure event designed to put you in the rooms with a stimulating cross-section of local visual art. On HOP night, dozens of galleries, museums, artists’ studios and conventional and unconventional creative spaces collectively open their doors. Typical HOP hours are 5-7 p.m., with many galleries opting to stay open later. A list of participating galleries can be found at lexarts.org/discover/lexarts-hop.

Gallery Hop Reception: Stephen Wiggins. May 20. This show will include linocut, silkscreen and lithography print media by artist Stephen Wiggins, all made in recent years (2019-22) and priced and ready for taking home and hanging. An artist reception will take place in conjunction with Gallery Hop on May 20, 5-8 p.m. Bodley-Bullock House, 200 Market St. www.lexjrleague.com

Printing for the Pleasure of It: An Introduction to the King Library Press. On display through May 15. Founded in 1956 and located in the King Library at the University of Kentucky, the King Library Press is devoted to the tradition of fine printing, producing books and broadsides. Typesetting, printing, and binding are all done at the press, which features opportunities for apprentices. This exhibit provides an overview of some of the work produced by the press throughout the years. Gallery hours: Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sat., 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Lexington Public Library, Central Branch, 140 E. Main St. www.lexpublib.org

× Expand Louisville artist Sabra L. Crockett describes herself as bring “fascinated by the tragic beauty of nature.” Her work is on display at the Lexington Public Library Eastside Branch through May 27. Image furnished

Constructing Nature: Paintings by Sabra L. Crockett. On display through May 27. Louisville artist Sabra Crockett describes herself as being “fascinated by the tragic beauty of nature.” Her contemporary paintings of the natural world depict a kind of magical realism, with realistic images of birds and animals juxtaposed against patterned backdrops. Gallery hours: Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Lexington Public Library, Eastside Branch, 3000 Blake James Dr. www.lexpublib.org

Comic Book Art. On display through June 24. While the love for comics is generations old, more artists than ever are creating, writing, producing and publishing their own comic series. This exhibition will feature local artists who publish their own comics, including Bryce Oquaye, Justin Stewart, Tressina Bowling, Sara Turner, Alex Rhys and Kenn Minter. Gallery hours: Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Living Arts and Science Center, 362 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. www.lasclex.org

Offerings: Vignettes from the Earth. On display through June 30. Lexington artist Deborah Slone’s botanical watercolor compositions are created from her own photographs of people and plants, insects and natural objects, each painting created using many layers of a watercolor glazing technique to slowly build up the form and character of each object. A collection of her paintings, which offer an opportunity to reflect intimately on the natural world and to consider the shared stewardship of both our traditions and the environment, are on display at the gallery attached the Shambhala Center, with an artist reception scheduled for June 3. Gallery hours: 12:30-3 p.m. Sat. and Sun., and by appointment. Mill and Max Gallery, 305 W. Maxwell St. www.millandmaxgallery.com

Maybe It Was Just A Dream: Suspended In Time. On display through June 31. This retrospective exhibition of work by artist Janet Wozniak, who has instructed art for 35 years, features drawings, paintings and ceramic work. A Gallery Hop reception will take place on May 20. Gallery hours Thurs.-Sat., 4 p.m.-2:30 a.m. The Bar Complex, 224 E. Main St.

Constance Grayson: “Not Beige.” On display through July 1. In this exhibit of contemporary work by Lexington artist Constance Grayson, the artist explores the impact of intense color and bold design elements, an exploration of color that extends to fabrics as well as paintings. For each of the paintings featured in the exhibit, Grayson has designed a fabric collection that harmonizes and coordinates with the painting and will be available exclusively to the purchaser of that particular work. The exhibit’s opening reception will also feature floral interpretations by a handful of florists from the area. Gallery hours: 12-5 p.m. Wed.-Sat. New Editions Gallery, 500 W. Short St. neweditionsgallery.com

Guy Mendes: Cohorts. On display through July 30. This exhibit, which the museum describes as a “modest survey” of portraits by Lexington photographer Guy Mendes, documents a network of his friendships and the range of creative practitioners he sought out to spend time with and visit. The photographs are infused with a sense of warmth and trust, exemplifying the statement that Mendes remembers his teacher James Baker Hall telling him: “A portrait is given as much as it is taken.” Images of Wendell Berry, Jay Bolotin, Guy Davenport, Harlan Hubbard, Bobbie Ann Mason, Ed McClanahan, Ann Tower, Jonathan Williams and others reveal Mendes’s precise eye for his subject’s body language and sense of self. Gallery hours: Tues.-Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat. 12-5 p.m. University of Kentucky Art Museum, 405 Rose St. finearts.uky.edu/art-museum

HOME & GARDEN

Fayette County Extension Office Gardening Workshops. The Fayette County Extension Office offers dozens of gardening workshops each year, taking place throughout the spring and summer. Topics for this month’s classes include “Growing Great Tomatoes” (May 12) and “Hardy Ferns” (May 19). For a full schedule, more details or to register, visit fayette.ca.uky.edu and click the “Upcoming Events” tab.

Athens Schoolhouse Antique Show. May 14-15. This monthly sale features thousands of square feet of antiques, collectibles, vintage housewares and architectural salvage from the region’s most prominent dealers. Products range from American and European furniture to vintage handbags and accessories. Masks are required, and attendees are asked to utilize hand sanitizer and social distancing. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Athens Boonesboro School, 6270 Athens Walnut Hill Pike. www.antiqueskentucky.com

Wild Ones Plant Exchange. May 5. The primary fundraiser for the Lexington chapter of Wild Ones, a national organization that promotes environmentally friendly landscaping and the use of native plants, this annual event offers participants the opportunity to dig up and bring in surplus plants and choose multiple plants to take home. 6 p.m., St. Michael’s Church, 2025 Bellefonte Drive, Lexington, upper parking lot. lexington.wildones.org/todo/

Down to Earth Garden Sale. May 7. Following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the beloved annual plant sale and community fundraiser returns this year, with a variety of native plants, herbs, fruits, vegetables, perennials, wildflowers, grasses, hostas, shrubs, trees, annuals, container gardens, succulents, irises and Mother’s Day Floral Gifts for sale. Proceeds will benefit a variety of local organizations, including Kentucky Natural Lands Trust, KNLT Kentucky Tornado Relief Grant for Western Kentucky, Raven Run, the Garden at Ashland, The Nest and more. 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Woodland Christian Church, 530 E. High St. www.downtoearthky.com

× Expand The Arboretum will host a plant exchange on May 14. Participants are asked to bring garden items to exchange, including trees, plants and garden-related items such as books, tools and pots, though it is not necessary to bring something to participate. Photo by Betty Hall

Arboretum Spring Plant Exchange. May 14. Participants are asked to bring garden items to exchange (trees, shrubs, perennial divisions, bulbs, houseplants and garden-related items such as tools, books and pots), though it is not necessary to bring anything to participate. Set-up begins at 8:30 a.m. for those bringing items to exchange, with the exchange starting at 9 a.m. No pre-registration is required. The Arboretum State Botanical Garden, 500 Alumni Drive. arboretum.ca.uky.edu

ETC.

× Expand The Wellington Park Labyrinth, completed in the fall, will host an official dedication ceremony on May 7 in conjunction with Worldwide Labyrinth Day. Photo furnished

Wellington Park Labyrinth Dedication. May 7. The Wellington Park Labyrinth, completed in the fall after several years of hard work, will be officially dedicated by Councilperson Whitney Baxter in conjunction with Worldwide Labyrinth Day. After a short dedication, the event will feature a labyrinth walk for those who wish to stay. 1 p.m. Wellington Park, 565 Wellington Way. www.wellingtonparklabyrinth.wordpress.com

Taste of the Bluegrass. May 13. Now in its 40th year, this popular culinary event – a fundraiser for God’s Pantry – features dozens of food and beverage vendors, offerings the event allows attendees access to samples of the area’s premier food and spirits. Other highlights include a fully stacked silent auction and live music and dancing to Mercy Men and more. 7-11 p.m. Keeneland Barn and Entertainment Center, 4201 Versailles Road (Enter at Gate 1). www.godspantry.org/events/tasteofthebluegrass.

Kentucky Ballet Theater: Beauty and the Beast. May 14-15. Set in a small French village, where protagonist Belle lives with her father, Marcel, this performance of the original “Beauty and the Beast” story follows a plot full of magical twists and turns complete with an evil spell, a mysterious castle and a cast of enchanted characters. Sat., 7 p.m.; Sun., 2 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.kyballet.com

Studio Players: “Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind: 30 Plays in 60 Minutes.” ​​May 12-15, 20-22, 27-29. This ensemble show features 30 comic, tragic, political, personal and abstract plays, each lasting two minutes and performed in random order each night with an interactive audience and an on-stage, 60-minute timer. Based on the long-running Chicago show, the performance is set to end the Studio Players’ season in a unique and dramatic fashion. Opening night, Fri., and Sat., 8 p.m.; Sun., 2:30 p.m. Carriage House Theatre, 154 Bell Court. www.studioplayers.org

Bluegrass Iris Society Spring Celebration Show. May 14. This free event hosted by the Bluegrass Iris Society offers a full display of beautiful locally grown irises and designs, with a limited quantity of potted sales available as well. 1-4 p.m. The Mall at Lexington Green (behind Joseph Beth Bookstore), 161 Lexington Green Cir. www.bluegrassiris.org

× Expand The Bluegrass Classic Stock Dog Trials, one of the largest events of its kind in the country, will take place May 18-22. Photo furnished

Bluegrass Classic Stock Dog Trials. May 18-22. This nonprofit event presented by the Kentucky Border Collie Association is designed to help keep the history and tradition alive for generations to come. The prestigious and historic trial is free to spectators, with an announcer providing commentary on Saturday and Sunday. Spectators are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and enjoy shade under the large tents. Food and beverages are available to purchase on the grounds. Masterson Station Park, 3501 Leestown Road. For hours, schedule and more information, visit www.bluegrassclassicsdt.org

Founders Day at McConnell Springs. May 21. Lexington is invited to celebrate the city’s official “birthday” with a celebration and experience paying tribute to frontier life of 1775. Activities for the family-friendly event include traditional live music and dance; guided tours of the park’s 27 acres of woodland trails; Colonial crafts and exhibits; demonstrations of pioneer cooking and blacksmithing; children’s activities and more. Concessions will be available on-site, with proceeds benefiting McConnell Springs programs. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 416 Rebmann Lane. www.lexingtonky.gov/mcconnell-springs-park

Kentucky Sheep and Fiber Festival. May 21-22. Designed to bring together the fiber arts and crafts community with the producers of the fibers they utilize, this event features “sheep, shawl and everything in between.” Taking place alongside the annual Stockdog Trial Festival, the event features more than 50 vendors, a handful of workshops and more. Sat., 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.; Sun., 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Sun. Masterson Station Park, 3501 Leestown Road. www.kentuckysheepandfiber.com

Madrigals, Monteverdi and the Moravians. May 23. Presented by The Center for Old Music in the New World and Musick’s Company, this springtime celebration of sacred and secular music from the 16th-18th centuries will feature offerings by Cavalieri, Gregor, Monteverdi, Morley and more. Admission by donation; masking and social distancing required. 7:30 p.m. Maxwell Presbyterian Church, 180 E. Maxwell St. www.centerforoldmusic.org