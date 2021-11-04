tadoo List: November 2021

Concerts & Gigs

× Expand Indie rock band Real Estate will perform at The Burl on Nov. 12. Photo furnished

Real Estate. Nov. 12. Formed in 2008 in Ridgewood, New Jersey, this American rock indie band draws inspiration from indie rock, jangle pop, surf rock and dream pop influences. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Lettuce. Nov. 16. This instrumental funk-jazz fusion band, known for its creative uses of musical instruments including saxophones and keyboards, will be performing music from its three-decade reign, including its most recent release, the Grammy-nominated “Elevate.” 8 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. www.manchestermusichall.com

Aaron Lee Tasjan. Nov. 18. Recognized for his own “indie folk grit” spin on music, this American singer-songwriter, guitarist and producer’s most recent biographical album explores themes of his personal life, incorporating synths, tinges of psych-rock, Americana and vintage blues. 8 p.m. The Burl. 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Senora May. Nov. 19. This Kentucky-based singer-songwriter released her sophomore album, containing eight love songs, earlier this year. With her country musical influences and talented vocal and guitar playing, she will give an intimate performance. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

× Expand As part of hip hop supergroup Mount Westmore, Snoop Dogg will perform Nov. 20 at Rupp Arena. Photo furnished

Mount Westmore. Nov. 20. This hip hop supergroup, consisting of well-known American rappers Snoop Dogg, E-40, Too Short and Ice Cube, is slated to bring their classics and yet-to-be released new music home to Lexington. 7:30 p.m. Rupp Arena, 430 W. Vine St. www.rupparena.com

Bendigo Fletcher. Nov. 27. This Kentucky-based folk band purports that its music is inspired by the state’s “rugged landscape.” With singer Ryan Anderson’s howling vocals as a bedrock, the band’s creation floats along folk-rock tendencies, seeking to capture the next pop melody or psychedelic bridge. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Art & Exhibits

LexArts Hop. Nov. 19. Thousands of locals and visitors alike converge on downtown Lexington to celebrate art throughout the evening with new gallery exhibitions and special arts events. Patrons begin at one of 40-plus locations and visit as many or as few participating venues as they would like. Official HOP hours are 5-8 p.m., with many restaurants, bars and other non-traditional venues keeping additional hours. A full list of participating galleries and venues can be found at www.galleryhoplex.com.

Rose Marie Cromwell: A More Fluid Atmosphere. On display Nov. 10-Dec. 18. Rose Marie Cromwell is a photo and video artist interested in the tenuous space between the political and the spiritual, whose work explores the effects of globalization on human interaction and social politics. Gallery hours: Wed.-Sat., 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and by appointment. Institute 193, 193 N. Limestone. www.institute193.org

PRHBTN. On display through Nov. 12. Produced in tandem with the 10th annual PRHBTN public art/mural festival, an organization that facilitates the production of new public murals in Lexington each fall, this “salon style” exhibit features more than 100 artists, taking pride in providing an opportunity for Kentucky artists of all disciplines regardless of age, experience, media, discipline or subject matter. Gallery hours: Wed.-Sat., 12-5 p.m. and by appointment. Lexington Art League at the Loudoun House, 209 Castlewood Drive. www.lexingtonartleague.com

× Expand “Bigger Than Sneakers,” an art exhibit celebrating sneaker culture and urban fashion, will be on display at ArtsPlace Nov. 12-Dec. 30. Photo furnished

Bigger Than Sneakers. On display Nov. 12-Dec. 30. With art, music and other engaging activations, this exhibit will celebrate sneaker culture and urban fashion. More details will be announced as the exhibit nears. The exhibit will feature a LexArts Hop reception on Nov. 19 (5-8 p.m.). Gallery hours: Mon.-Tues. and Thurs.-Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Wed., 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sat., 12-5 p.m. ArtsPlace, 161 N. Mill St. www.LexArts.org

The Creative Camera Club Print Exhibition Competition. On display Nov. 16-Jan. 7. The Living Arts & Science Center and Lexington’s Creative Camera Club – one of the oldest in the country – have reunited to promote interest and understanding in the art and science of photography. For this prestigious print competition and exhibition, visitors will get to view highlights of the juried award winners. Gallery hours: Mon.-Fri., 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Living Arts and Science Center, 362 N. Martin Luther King Blvd. www.lasclex.org

“Template Days: Avantika Bawa and May Tveit.” On display Aug. 10-Dec. 11. This exhibition features two artists who both examine and work with industrial forms and materials, including cardboard and metal scaffolding. Working serially, each uses templates to develop bodies of sculpture and printmaking that combine a rigorous investigation of form and process. Gallery hours: Tues.-Fri. 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sat. 12-5 p.m. University of Kentucky Art Museum, 405 Rose St. finearts.uky.edu/art-museum

Theatre & Performance

Studio Players: “A Tuna Christmas.” Nov. 11-13, 19-21, 28-27. In this hilarious sequel to “Greater Tuna,” it’s Christmas in smalltown Texas. Local radio personalities report on various Yuletide activities, including the hot competition in the annual lawn display contest. 8 p.m. Thurs.-Sat.; 2 p.m. Sun. Bell Theatre, 154 W. Bell Court. www.studioplayers.org

Movement Continuum: “Curated.” Nov. 12-14, 19-21. Whether alone in a small gallery, bumping shoulders to catch a glimpse in a national museum or strolling past while they stood still, we’ve all spent time with paintings. Before they were frozen in frame, they glanced, and they spoke. For its 10th season production, Lexington’s original contemporary dance company, will present “Curated,” a performance that reimagines works of art in real time. 7 p.m. Fri-Sat; 2 p.m. Sun. Black Box Theatre at Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center, 141 E. Main St.

× Expand A Magical Cirque Christmas will help attendees experience the splendor of the holiday season at the EKU Center on Nov. 17. Photo furnished

A Magical Cirque Christmas. Nov. 17. This spellbinding production features dazzling performers and breathtaking cirque artists, accompanied by favorite holiday music performed live. 7:30 p.m. EKU Center for the Arts, 1 Hall Drive, Richmond. www.ekucenter.org

University of Kentucky Dance & Theatre: “The Laramie Project.” Nov. 18-21. In 1998, 21-year-old Matthew Shepard died after being kidnapped, beaten and tied to a fence in a prairie outside Laramie, Wyoming, because he was gay. Over the next year, playwright Moises Kaufmann and other members of the Tectonic Theater Project made six trips to Laramie over the next year, conducting more than 200 interviews with the people of the town; they returned 10 years later to better understand the long-term effects of the murder. The play draws on these interviews, journal entries from the company members and published news reports. 7:30 p.m. Thurs.-Sun.; 2 p.m. Sun. Guignol Theatre in the Fine Arts Building, 465 Rose St. finearts.uky.edu

Lexington Philharmonic: Sorrow, Strength, and Love. Nov. 20. Featuring guest conductor Kelly Corcoran and mezzo-soprano Courtney Porter, this performance will feature works by Lexington-born composer Julia Perry, including her “Stabat Mater,” the work that launched her career in 1951. The evening will also feature works by George Walker and Michael Abels. 7:30 p.m., Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center, 300 E. Third St

Etc.

Kentucky Book Festival. Nov. 1-6. The Kentucky Book Festival is a celebration of reading, writing and publishing presented by the Kentucky Humanities. The event celebrates its 40th anniversary this year and will feature a number of weekday events leading up to the culminating one-day celebration at Joseph-Beth Booksellers on Nov. 6, which will feature 140 authors who will give readings, sign books, participate in discussions about craft and more. Various venues. www.kybookfestival.org

Bluegrass Creative Market - Holiday Edition. Nov. 6. This curated Kentucky artists and makers market will take place indoors and out, featuring local handmade goods including candles, leather goods, woodcrafts, home decor, Kentucky-themed items, wall art, pottery and more. Food and drink will be available for purchase at the event as well. Sat., 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat.; Sun., 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Oleika Shriners Temple, 326 Southland Drive.

Really Really Free Market. Nov. 13. The Really Really Free Market is a dedicated space for people to come together and bring items, skills, talents and more to give away for free. This installment will feature winter clothing and accessories in addition to regular market items. 1-4 p.m. Duncan Park, 530 N. Limestone.

× Expand Lexington professor and archaeologist Chris Begley will read from and discuss his book ”The Next Apocalypse: The Art and Science for Survival” at Joseph-Beth Booksellers on Nov. 18. Photo furnished

Chris Begley: “The Next Apocalypse: The Art and Science of Survival” Reading and Book Signing. Nov. 18. In his new book, which has been described as “an essential read for anxious times,” Lexington-based archaeologist and Transylvania University professor Chris Begley argues that we completely misunderstand how disaster works and shows how understanding the collapse of past civilizations can help prepare us for a troubled future. 7 p.m., Joseph-Beth Booksellers, 161 Lexington Green Circle. www.josephbeth.com