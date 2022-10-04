tadoo list - October 2022 Arts & Culture Calendar

CONCERTS & GIGS

Nikki Lane. Oct. 3. Though she’s been called the modern-day “queen of outlaw country,” Nikki Lane doesn’t easily fit in any box – her music encompasses elements of retro-pop, Americana and rock ‘n’ roll. Her recently released “Denim & Diamonds” was produced by Queens of the Stone Age’s Joshua Homme, and it features his bandmates Alain Johannes, Dean Fertita and Michael Shuman, as well as Arctic Monkeys’ Matt Helders and Autolux’s Carla Azar. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Town Mountain. Oct. 6. Raw, soulful and with plenty of swagger, Town Mountain is known for its hard-driving sound, in-house songwriting and the honky-tonk edge that permeates the band’s live performances. The hearty base of Town Mountain’s music is the bluegrass triumvirate of Bill Monroe, Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs, along with the Grateful Dead and the ethereal lyrics of Robert Hunter, and ranges to the honest, vintage country of Willie, Waylon and Merle. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Little Feat. Oct. 7. Little Feat is the classic example of a fusion of many styles and musical genres made into something utterly distinctive. The group’s musicianship transcends boundaries, uniting California rock, funk, folk, jazz, country, rockabilly and New Orleans swamp boogie into a rich gumbo that has been leading people in joyful dance since 1973. 8 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

Southern Culture on the Skids. Oct. 14. SCOTS’ musical journey has taken the band from all-night North Carolina house parties to late-night talk shows (Conan O’Brien, The Tonight Show), from performing at the base of Mt. Fuji in Japan to rockin’ out for the inmates at North Carolina correctional facilities. The group’s new album, “At Home with Southern Culture on the Skids,” was recorded and mixed in vocalist/guitarist Rick Miller’s living room during the pandemic shutdown with some additional tracks recorded at his studio, The Kudzu Ranch. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

× Expand Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy will perform Oct. 21 at The Kentucky Theatre, as part of the theater’s 100th anniversary celebration. Photo furnished

Jeff Tweedy. Oct. 21. In conjunction with the 100th anniversary of The Kentucky Theatre, the songwriter and frontman for the formidable band Wilco will perform a solo set at the historic theater, presented by local production group Land Line. 7 p.m. Kentucky Theatre, 214 E. Main St. www.kentuckytheatre.com

Bear Medicine Album Release Show. Oct. 21. “Dog is Love,” recorded by Lexington’s Otto Helmuth, is the sophomore album of locals Bear Medicine. Described by Matt Gibson as “Anthemic folk rock and lush chamber lullabies; songwriter and guitarist Josh Wright’s melodies are supported by a breadth of instrumentation that includes cello, bass, flute, violin and percussion performed by some of Lexington’s most prolific and seasoned musicians. Wright’s signature falsetto vocals are once again accompanied by Kim Conlee’s backing harmonies to beautiful effect on a new collection of timeless songs.” The group celebrates the much-anticipated release of the album with a hometown throwdown with support from Tense Kids. 9 p.m. The Green Lantern, 497 W. Third St.

Origins Jazz Series: Noah Garabedian Quartet. Oct. 23. With serious pedigree as a supporting bassist, having performed in the bands of Ravi Coltrane, Kris Davis and Jeff “Tain” Watts, Noah Garabedian now channels that experience – as well as his experience as an educator and composer – into his quartet. 7 p.m. Base249, 249 E. Main St. www.originsjazz.org

Southern Avenue. Oct. 27. Lead singer and Memphis native, Tierinii Jackson, is married to lead guitarist Israeli native Ori Naftaly. Two of Jackson’s sisters join in the lineup of the Grammy-nominated blues/soul band that took their name from a street in Memphis running from the easternmost part of the city limits to “Soulsville,” the original home of Stax Records. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

ART & EXHIBITS

Aqueous. On display through Nov. 6. Presented in conjunction with the Kentucky Watercolor Society, this national juried exhibition features more than 70 watercolor paintings by artists around the country, including 20 from Kentucky. Gallery hours: Fri.-Sun., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Headley-Whitney Museum, 4435 Old Frankfort Pike. www.headley-whitney.org

× Expand While PRHBTN has announced it will no longer facilitate the creation of large-scale murals in Lexington, it will continue to present the annual PRHBTN art exhibit at the Loudoun House, on display Oct. 7-Nov. 5. Photo furnished

PRHBTN Exhibition. On display Oct. 7-Nov. 5. Now in its 11th year, the local grassroots organization/street art festival PRHBTN is responsible for facilitating over 40 major murals by artists from all over the world, covering some of Lexington’s most prominent walls. Typically coinciding with the mural installations each year, this annual exhibition takes pride in being known for its no-holds-barred ethos, which has resulted in displaying some of the most provocative artwork in the city each year, from artists of every level. Though the organization announced it will no longer facilitate mural installations, the exhibit will continue, hosting an opening night and artist reception on Oct. 7 and an cosplay/Halloween-themed LAL Fourth Friday event on Oct. 28. Gallery hours: 12-5 p.m. Wed.-Sun. Loudoun House, 209 Castlewood Drive. www.lexingtonartleague.org

Reimagine. On display through Oct. 14. For this annual exhibition organized by ArtsConnect, professional local artists were asked to reimagine 37 artwork created by local elementary school students. The works are displayed side-by-side and available for purchase in an online auction, with a portion of the proceeds going toward arts programs in public schools. Gallery hours: Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Living Arts & Science Center, 362 N. Martin Luther King Blvd. www.artsconnectlex.org/reimagine-2022.html

An Equine Affair. On display through Nov. 4. This equine-themed show will feature new works by Jaime Corum, Joyce Garner, Rodney Hatfield, Lesley Humphrey, Julie Quick and Julie Vergette. Gallery hours: Wed.-Sat.,12-5 p.m. New Editions Gallery, 500 W. Short St. www.neweditionsgallery.com

ETC.

LexPhil: “Legacy – The Perry Family.” Oct. 1. In partnership with local historian Yvonne Giles, LexPhil presents this free, outdoor chamber concert at the African Cemetery No. 2. Guest vocalists Alicia Helm McCorvey and Whit Whitaker will join a quartet of Lexington Philharmonic musicians for this program featuring vocal and instrumental chamber works by female African American composers Julia Perry and Florence Price, interwoven with narration about the life and legacy of the Perry family, who lived in Lexington. 4 p.m. African Cemetery No. 2, 419 E. Seventh St. www.lexphil.org

× Expand Lexington native Richard Hell will make his first public appearance in his hometown in nearly 50 years when he gives areading at Institute 193 on Oct. 1. Photo furnished

Richard Hell. Oct. 1. Born in Lexington, Richard Meyer dropped out of high school in 1967 and went to New York City to become a poet. He’s lived there ever since, co-founding a handful of rock bands in the 1970s and ’80s that would go on to be seminal to the New York punk scene, including Neon Boys, Television, the Heartbreakers, and Richard Hell and the Voidoids. The author of several novels, as well as essays and poems, Hell returns to Lexington for his first hometown appearance since 1965, reading from a selection of his publications, taking questions and signing books. Seating is limited; reserve your spot by emailing samantha@institute193.org. 6 p.m. Institute 193, 215 N. Limestone St. www.institute193.org

The Moonshiner’s Ball. Oct. 6-9. Taking place in the heart of Daniel Boone National Forest on private land adjacent to Rockcastle River, this music festival follows the tagline “folk by day, funk by night,” with a diverse and robust music lineup featuring songwriters and troubadours such as Lucinda Williams and S.G. Goodman, high-energy ensembles like Andy Frasco & the U.N., Dustbowl Revival and Eggy, and a variety of other musical pit stops in between. The family-friendly, BYOB festival was created by the Lexington-based band Blind Corn Liquor Pickers and offers camping, yoga, food trucks, nature walks and other activities in addition to three days of live music. Rockcastle Riverside, 4211 Lower River Road, Livingston. www.themoonshinersball.com

Lexington Tree Week. Oct. 8-16. Lexington’s fifth annual Tree Week celebrates the trees and green spaces around us with friends, neighbors and communities. Now “branching out” to additional Kentucky communities beyond Lexington, 2022 Tree Week events include tree plantings, tree walks, tours and hikes, educational programs for youth and adults, art, yoga, and much more in various communities throughout Kentucky. More information about local and regional events can be found at www.ufi.ca.uky.edu/treeweek.

Blessing of the Animals. Oct. 9. This event taking place in the back parking lot of Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd (on Sayre Avenue) invites the public to bring all beloved pets (leashed, crated or caged pets), big and small, to be blessed in honor of St. Francis of Assisi. 1 p.m., Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, 533 E. Main St. www.gslex.org

× Expand Retired NASA Astronaut Story Musgrave will join Space Tango co-creator Kris Kimel in conversation to discuss Musgrave’s life and career and the trajectory of the space program in recent years. Photo furnished

Mission: Humanities with Story Musgrave and Kris Kimel. Oct. 13. To culminate its 50th anniversary celebration, Kentucky Humanities, in partnership with the University of Kentucky’s Cooperative for the Humanities and Social Sciences (A&S) and Space Tango, will host space pioneer Story Musgrave and Space Tango co-creator Kris Kimel. The duo will discuss Dr. Musgrave’s illustrious career and life experiences as well as the trajectory of the space program across the years, where it is now and where it’s heading – especially in light of Space Tango’s Humanity in Deep Space initiatives. 7 p.m. Gatton Student Center at the University of Kentucky, Worsham Theatre, 160 Avenue of Champions. www.kyhumanities.org

Jerry Seinfeld. Oct. 20. Hailed for his uncanny ability to joke about the little things in life that relate to audiences everywhere, premier American comedian Jerry Seinfeld returns for the fourth time to Richmond’s EKU Center to perform his signature stand-up routine. 7 p.m. EKU Arts Center, 1 Hall Drive, Richmond, Ky. www.ekucenter.org

Chevy Chase Street Fair. Oct. 22. Presented this year by Smiley Pete Publishing in conjunction with the 25th anniversary of Chevy Chaser Magazine, the Chevy Chase Street Fair returns this year to celebrate the unique local businesses in the heart of the Chevy Chase neighborhood. A section of Euclid Avenue will be blocked off to street traffic, for an afternoon and evening featuring food, beverage and retail vendors, live music from Maggie Lander, Tee Dee Young, Dead Air Dennis and DeBraun Thomas, and more. 3-9 p.m. Euclid Avenue, near High Street.

Scarefest Horror & Paranormal Convention. Oct. 21-23.The nation’s largest horror and paranormal convention, Scarefest celebrates its 14th installment this year, with dozens of exhibits, vendors, seminars and meet-and-greets and photo-ops with celebrities from the horror, sci-fi or paranormal genre. This year, special guests include actors from “Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master,” “The Return of the Living Dead,” “The Hills Have Eyes,” “Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood” and many more. Visit the event website for the full lineup, event times and other details. Central Bank Center, 430 W. Vine St. www.thescarefest.com

Curiosity Fair. Oct. 27. Described as “a science/STEAM fair on steroids,” this event hosted by the University of Kentucky celebrates the role of curiosity in higher education. Featuring demonstrations from a variety of disciplines, the event invites participants to engage in interactive demos designed to highlight an area of interest or research that sparks curiosity about learning something new. The format allows informal conversation between attendees and presenters to promote curiosity in several ways. 4-6 p.m. Gatton Student Center Ballroom, 160 Avenue of Champions. curiosity.uky.edu/what-event

Kentucky Book Festival. Oct. 29. This celebration of reading, writing and publishing is geared to connect book lovers and authors, spark engaging conversations and empower readers by providing access to new books and opportunities to learn more about writing in a fun, supportive environment. This year’s special guests will include Barbara Kingsolver, Crystal Wilkinson, Wendell Berry and many others. Joseph-Beth Booksellers, 161 Lexington Green Cir. www.kybookfestival.org

× Expand Taking place Oct. 29 at the Central Bank Center, Night Circus, an immersive Halloween event presented by Sora Aerial Arts, is bigger than ever this year. Photo furnished

Sora Aerial Arts: Night Circus. Oct. 29. For this annual event, Sora Aerial Arts’ Night Circus will turn Lexington into “LexVegas” with a Halloween twist, with spectacular aerial performances, aerial bartenders, live DJs, a VIP Lounge, full bar and catering, dance floor, vendors and more. Costumes encouraged. 7 p.m.-midnight, Central Bank Center, 430 W. Vine St. www.soraaerialarts.com

Breeders’ Cup Festival. Oct. 30-Nov. 5. In conjunction with Thoroughbred racing’s Breeders’ Cup World Championship , which takes place at Keeneland Nov. 4-5, Lexington will host a weeklong city festival with a multitude of events, including a bourbon showcase at Clerestory in Greyline Station; an equine film festival; family-friendly events; and local and national entertainers performing nightly at downtown’s Tandy Centennial Park from 5:30-10 p.m. Additional details can be found at www.breederscupfestival.com/events.