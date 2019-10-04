× 1 of 24 Expand Photo by Guy Mendes × 2 of 24 Expand Photo by Guy Mendes × 3 of 24 Expand Photo by Guy Mendes × 4 of 24 Expand Photo by Guy Mendes × 5 of 24 Expand Photo by Guy Mendes × 6 of 24 Expand Photo by Guy Mendes × 7 of 24 Expand Photo by Tom Kimmerer × 8 of 24 Expand Photo by Tom Kimmerer × 9 of 24 Expand Photo by Tom Kimmerer × 10 of 24 Expand Photo by Tom Kimmerer × 11 of 24 Expand Photo by Tom Kimmerer × 12 of 24 Expand Photo by Tom Kimmerer × 13 of 24 Expand Photo by Tom Kimmerer × 14 of 24 Expand Photo by Tom Kimmerer × 15 of 24 Expand Photo by Tom Kimmerer × 16 of 24 Expand Photo by Tom Kimmerer × 17 of 24 Expand Photo by Bob Willcutt × 18 of 24 Expand Photo by Bob Willcutt × 19 of 24 Expand Photo by Bob Willcutt × 20 of 24 Expand Photo by Bob Willcutt × 21 of 24 Expand Photo by Bob Willcutt × 22 of 24 Expand Photo by Bob Willcutt × 23 of 24 Expand Photo by Bob Willcutt × 24 of 24 Expand Photo by Bob Willcutt Prev Next

The second annual Lexington Tree Week takes place Oct. 12-19, with more than 60 events scheduled around town in celebration of Lexington’s trees. Organized by the University of Kentucky-based Urban Forest Initiative, the multi-venue celebration is designed for maximum public engagement, with events hosted by a multitude of individuals and organizations throughout the week, most of which are free and open to the public. This year’s Tree Week events range from workshops and tree plantings to bike tours and a tree climbing championship. For the full schedule and more information, visit ufi.ca.uky.edu/treeweek2019.

Above is an homage to trees, as seen through the camera lenses of local photographers Guy Mendes, Tom Kimmerer and Bob Willcutt. Mendes and Kimmerer have a joint exhibition at the gallery Christ the King Cathedral though Oct. 27, organized in conjunction with Tree Week. Willcutt, also featured in this issue for his recent photo book documenting Ashland: The Henry Clay Estate, has been documenting “faces” in trees, with plans to publish a book of the images.