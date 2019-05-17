Gallery Hop: “Kentucky Roots II”

× Expand Picasa

Christ Church Cathedral is host to the exhibit “Kentucky Roots II,” featuring artists from the hills and knobs of Eastern Kentucky, including the work of artist and curator Jennifer Stanley.

A Gallery Hop reception on May 17 will feature art, food and music in the Great Hall.

Art at the Cathedral strives to integrate art into the religious life of Christ Church Cathedral. In addition to the permanent fine art collection, rotating exhibits are displayed throughout the year featuring diocese and local artists. See www.ccclex.org/#!art/c1xin for more information about the Art at the Cathedral program.