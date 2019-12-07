14th Annual Reindeer Ramble 5K/10K Fun Run/Walk

The Reindeer Ramble is a 5K or 10K that supports scholarships for kids attending YMCA summer camps. Participants are encouraged to don their favorite holiday sweater, Santa suit, or “holiday festive” attire and embrace the spirit of the holiday.

Register as an individual runner/walker or with a group as a Santapede team. Teams (only offered in the 5K) consist of three to 10 people (adults and children may be combined in one group). Teams must be linked together with a garland or ribbon throughout the entire race. Top finishers in each category will be recognized, as well as those Santapede teams that celebrate the holiday spirit most brightly.