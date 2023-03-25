The 15th Annual Bach Marathon will celebrate music composed by one of the greatest in all of music history. Three hundred and thirty eight years after J.S. Bach was born, numerous professional, semi-professional and young artists will share their love of Bach's music over a five-hour period, noon-5 p.m.

The event is sponsored by St. Raphael's Episcopal Church, which offers outreach to the community through the arts as well as by raising social awareness and support for need based non-profit organizations.

The Marathon is open to everyone, and attendees are welcomed to come and go at their leisure. Freewill contributions are welcomed to help with current and future Marathon celebrations.