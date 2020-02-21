17th annual Wild Game Dinner & Sports Auction

A sell-out event each year, with over 350 guests featuring wild game dishes prepared by eight area local chefs/restaurants. Awards are presented for “People’s Choice” and “Judges Circle of Excellence”. In addition to delicious food, live and silent auction featuring many items for the outdoor enthusiast, live entertainment and bourbon tastings.

Proceeds benefit Easter Seals Cardinal Hill programs and services: Adaptive Recreation, Adult Day Health, Child Development Program, Pediatric Therapy and HorseAbility summer camp for children with special needs.