17th annual Wild Game Dinner & Sports Auction

to Google Calendar - 17th annual Wild Game Dinner & Sports Auction - 2020-02-21 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - 17th annual Wild Game Dinner & Sports Auction - 2020-02-21 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 17th annual Wild Game Dinner & Sports Auction - 2020-02-21 18:30:00 iCalendar - 17th annual Wild Game Dinner & Sports Auction - 2020-02-21 18:30:00

RJ Corman Railroad Group 101 RJ Corman Dr., Lexington, Kentucky 40356

A sell-out event each year, with over 350 guests featuring wild game dishes prepared by eight area local chefs/restaurants. Awards are presented for “People’s Choice” and “Judges Circle of Excellence”. In addition to delicious food, live and silent auction featuring many items for the outdoor enthusiast, live entertainment and bourbon tastings.

Proceeds benefit Easter Seals Cardinal Hill programs and services: Adaptive Recreation, Adult Day Health, Child Development Program, Pediatric Therapy and HorseAbility summer camp for children with special needs.

Info

RJ Corman Railroad Group 101 RJ Corman Dr., Lexington, Kentucky 40356 View Map
FOOD & DRINK
8592468811
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - 17th annual Wild Game Dinner & Sports Auction - 2020-02-21 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - 17th annual Wild Game Dinner & Sports Auction - 2020-02-21 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 17th annual Wild Game Dinner & Sports Auction - 2020-02-21 18:30:00 iCalendar - 17th annual Wild Game Dinner & Sports Auction - 2020-02-21 18:30:00
.