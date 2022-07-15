2022 Harry Dean Stanton Fest

Harry Dean Stanton Fest

July 15-17. Various locations. www.harrydeanstantonfest.com

Now in its 10th year (not counting a small virtual event that took place early in the pandemic), this annual festival pays tribute to the prolific character actor, singer and songwriter Harry Dean Stanton, a native of Kentucky who appeared in nearly 200 films and television episodes over his illustrious six-decade career. Specifics will be announced as the event nears, but the festival typically features a handful of special film screenings, guest appearances, Q&As and other special events.

This year’s festival is slated to include appearances from Kentucky-born screenwriter and director Allison Anders, who was a production assistant in the film “Paris, Texas” (a film in which Stanton had a rare lead role); country-rock performer Billy Swan, who will present an evening of music and storytelling where he will recount memories of his decades of friendship with Harry Dean; Kentucky author Silas House, who will present a special screening of “Where the Lilies Bloom”; and biographer Joe Atkins, author of “Harry Dean Stanton, Hollywood’s Zen Rebel.” The festival events will take place at Kentucky Theatre, Base 249, the Farish Theatre and the Green Lantern.