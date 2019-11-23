21st Hartland Holiday Bazaar

This event features handcrafted, one-of-a-kind items created by local artists and crafters. Shoppers will be able to choose from such items as photography; kiln formed glass ornaments, art, and jewelry; sequined ornaments; turned wood vessels and art; jewelry; soy jar candles and melts, artisan soaps, bath bombs, lotions, scrubs; wood signage; Pysanky inspired egg ornament using the wax resist method; hair bows, headbands, scarves, and small decorative pillows; quilts (baby, traditional, modern, art), quilted hand bags, various embroidered items; fiber woven rugs using recycled materials; woven ornaments; pin cushions, scissor fobs, and various sewing notions; and much more.