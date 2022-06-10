30th Anniversary of It's A Grand Night for Singing!

to

Singletary Center for The Arts 405 Rose Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

The University of Kentucky Opera Theatre will present the 30th Anniversary production of “It’s a Grand Night for Singing!” live at the Singletary Center for the Arts, June 10-19.

For 30 years, the University of Kentucky Opera Theatre has been delighting summertime audiences with the Emmy Award-winning singalong spectacular, featuring the best of Broadway from today and yesterday. This year's event will be a celebration from the past 30 years of It’s A Grand Night for Singing!, featuring the best and brightest performance talent in Central Kentucky.

Shows take place Fri.-Sun., June 10-19. 

Friday showtime: 8 p.m.

Saturday showtimes: 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sunday showtime: 6 p.m.

Doors open 30 minutes before each show. 

Info

599717_10151685124452104_1966374723_n.jpg
Singletary Center for The Arts 405 Rose Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
MUSIC, THEATER & PERFORMANCE
859.257.4929
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - 30th Anniversary of It's A Grand Night for Singing! - 2022-06-10 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 30th Anniversary of It's A Grand Night for Singing! - 2022-06-10 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 30th Anniversary of It's A Grand Night for Singing! - 2022-06-10 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - 30th Anniversary of It's A Grand Night for Singing! - 2022-06-10 20:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - 30th Anniversary of It's A Grand Night for Singing! - 2022-06-11 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 30th Anniversary of It's A Grand Night for Singing! - 2022-06-11 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 30th Anniversary of It's A Grand Night for Singing! - 2022-06-11 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - 30th Anniversary of It's A Grand Night for Singing! - 2022-06-11 20:00:00 ical
.