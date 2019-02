The parade and festival are part of an all-day celebration that begins at 8 a.m. with the 13th annual Shamrock Shuffle to benefit Lexington Habitat for Humanity. At 10:45 a.m., the “Blessing of the Keg” at the Alltech tents at Robert F. Stephens Courthouse kicks off the free festival. The parade begins at 1 p.m., rain or shine.