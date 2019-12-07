A Kentucky Christmas at Ashland

The Henry Clay estate mansion and surrounding trees will be illuminated at 5:15 to kick off this festive event. Afterwards, visitors can get a glimpse of the 18-room mansion’s seasonal decor during candlelit tours beginning at 5:30 p.m. This year’s theme is “Christmas Lights and Inaugural Balls” featuring white, silver and red decor, plus inaugural dresses of Kentucky First Ladies and Governor Martha Layne Collins on display. There will be cider and Christmas cookies available in the Ginkgo Tree Café.