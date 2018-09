Please join us for an evening tribute event to the life & career of Peter Williams in conjunction with our current exhibit, "Peter Williams: Painted From Life." Widely remembered as "the painter in the paddocks," Williams captured images of horse tracks and travel destinations around the globe. View more than 150 paintings by Williams while enjoying complimentary wine and hors d'oeuvres.

Tickets are $25.00 and can be purchased in-person, by phone, or online at headley-whitney.org.