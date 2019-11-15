Aaron Watson

His recently released self-penned new single, “Run Wild Horses,” is top 40 and climbing on the country radio charts. Live at the World’s Biggest Rodeo Show,the “pioneering independent’s” (Cowboys & Indians) 14thalbum and his first live album in nearly a decade, is set to release on August 24, 2018, marking the one year anniversary of Hurricane Harvey’s landfall. $1.41 from each album sold will benefit the Rebuild Texas Fund,in recognition of the widespread devastation across Watson’s beloved home state. Recorded live in front of 65,000 fans on opening night of the 2017 Rodeo Houston, the album is particularly poignant to the Texas born-and-bred singer/songwriter. Watson’srise has been paved by years of hard work and perseverance. Eighteen years later, over a dozen recorded albums, more than 2,500 shows in the U.S. and Europe,and a newly inked global distribution partnership with ADA Worldwide,the Texas native is determined to stay true to his roots and deliver music directly to his fans.