Abby the Spoon Lady is a percussionist and storyteller who lives in Asheville, NC. Along with local activism, she also hosts a video and audio series for the Asheville Buskers Collective about street performance. She will be joined by the Tater Boys, who play old-time music and got their name because they "like taters."

Doors will open at 7 p.m. and the show will be at 8 p.m. This is an 18 and up event. To purchase tickets visit www.theburlky.com.