The legend returns! 98.1 THE BULL, WBUL and HARDEE’s presents Acoustic Jam 2019! A special evening featuring live, intimate, acoustic performances from 6 country singer/songwriters including Carly Pearce, Rodney Atkins, Hunter Hayes, Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny and More! A portion of proceeds benefit Kentucky Children’s Hospital. For more information visit WBUL.com.

Artists are subject to change. All sales are final. No Refunds or Exchanges. Acoustic Jam 2019 is a variety live event.