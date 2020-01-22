Afterculture Theatre: "Who Holds the Devil"

“Who Holds the Devil” is an original immersive, theatrical exploration of one possible future for humanity. Utilizing interactive set installations, movement as narrative, and Geothe’s “Faust” as a literary basis, Afterculture Theatre invites its audience to step into a post-apocalyptic landscape where the repercussions of humankind’s climate negligence are tangible and dire. Our last remaining hope: an impenetrable vault that can only be accessed by solving the riddle of civilization’s demise. Can the riddle be solved, and hope restored? Or will the vault, and the fate of humanity, be sealed forever?

For tickets and more info, visit www.afterculturetheatre.com

Special note to patrons: This production will be standing room only.When purchasing tickets, you will be asked to complete a short survey. Please specify at that time whether you will be needing a seat for the performance due to a medical necessity. If seating is a medical need for anyone, Afterculture and the Pam MillerDowntown Arts Center can accommodate seating without any cap per performance.Please note that moving through the space will be part of the performance. Performers may touch some audience member’s hands or shoulders – more information about this audience-performer convention will be emailed to every ticket buyer and furthermore reiterated before each performance. While the performance itself may not be purposefully startling or disturbing, some may find the content upsetting. We suggest attending patrons be 13 years or older. Talking, grabbing or uninvited touching of performers, arriving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, or disrespectful use of the space will result in immediate expulsion from the theater and no refund will be granted.