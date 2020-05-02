The trademark sound of Russell Hitchcock's soaring tenor voice and Graham Russell's simple yet majestic songs created a unique sound that would forever be known as Air Supply. The group catapulted to the top of the charts with a succession of hit songs, including "Lost In Love," "All Out Of Love," "The One That You Love," "Sweet Dreams," "Making Love Out Of Nothing At All," and "Every Woman In The World." Their songs and live shows continue to captivate audiences around the world.

