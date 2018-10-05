"All About The Afterglow" Film Premiere

Kentucky-raised, independent filmmaker Jonny Walls is returning from Los Angeles in October to premiere his second movie, All About The Afterglow, at The Kentucky Theater. The premiere will be preceded by a teaser for Bluegrass Spirits, Walls’s upcoming third movie.

All About the Afterglow, the main feature for the evening, follows two soon-to-be stepbrothers as they travel up the California coast to their parents’ wedding. Along the way, they meet eccentric characters and unexpected roadblocks that cause them to rethink the trip, their parents' union, and their own lives. All About the Afterglow is a drama/comedy adventure movie featuring beautiful California scenery and music by The Midnight.

Bluegrass Spirits is the first feature film inspired by Kentucky’s signature Bourbon industry to film in the state and stars Hollywood actor Jake Busey in a major role. The film is both a take on the modern-day craft bourbon industry and also a Kentucky ghost story, merging the two concepts of ‘bluegrass spirits.’ Principal photography for Bluegrass Spirits took place in autumn of 2017 at the craft Bourbon distillery Hartfield & Co. in Paris, KY, as well as a handful of locations in and around Lexington, KY, with Executive Bourbon Steward Tim Knittel hired as advisor and bourbon technical consultant. The October 5th teaser will be the first-ever public look at Bluegrass Spirits footage in any form.