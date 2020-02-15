American Spiritual Ensemble & the Kentucky Jazz Repertory Orchestra perform the music of Duke Ellington

Singletary Center for The Arts 405 Rose Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

Comprised of some of the finest classically trained singers in the United States, the mission of the American Spiritual Ensemble is to keep the American Negro spiritual alive. Since its inception by Dr. Everett McCorvey in 1995, the ASE has thrilled audiences around the world with its dynamic repertoire ranging from spirituals to classical to jazz and Broadway numbers highlighting the Black experience. The American Spiritual Ensemble is unique in that over 90% of the members are accomplished soloists who have sung in theaters and opera houses world wide, including the Metropolitan Opera, New York City Opera, Houston Grand Opera, and abroad in Italy, Germany, Britain, Scotland, Spain and Japan. The resulting sound of this group is something that choral groups with two or three featured soloists cannot duplicate. The American Spiritual Ensemble has presented diverse concerts throughout the United States, Europe and South America and has toured Spain twelve times presenting more than 100 concerts.

