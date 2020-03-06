Amplified Dance Concert

×
The Department of Theatre and Dance presents its 9th Annual dance Concert, "Amplified". "Amplified" offers an enticing program featuring new dance works in a variety of genres from dance faculty, guest artists, and a UK dance student. Each choreographic work uses movement to celebrate the art form, explore issues and topics, and ultimately bring people together through the power of dance.
Info
UK Fine Arts Building Fine Arts Guignol Bldg, Lexington, Kentucky 40508 View Map
DANCE, THEATER & PERFORMANCE