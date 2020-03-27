An American In Paris

Mar 27 - Friday at 7:30 PM

Mar 28 - Saturday at 1:00 PM

Mar 28 - Saturday at 7:30 PM

Mar 29 - Sunday at 1:00 PM

Mar 29 - Sunday at 6:30 PM

In post-war Paris, romance is in the air and youthful optimism reigns. Gershwin’s soaring melodies are matched by gravity-defying dance as the world rediscovers the power of love in this breathtaking production. Hoping to start a new life, World War II veteran Jerry Mulligan chooses newly-liberated Paris as the place to make a name for himself as a painter. But Jerry's life becomes complicated when he meets Lise, a young Parisian shop girl with her own secret - and realizes he is not her only suitor. Winner of four Tony Awards and inspired by the Academy Award-winning film, this exquisite production features your favorite Gershwin songs including “I Got Rhythm,” “Liza,” “'S Wonderful,” “But Not for Me,” and “Stairway to Paradise.”