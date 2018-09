Noam Pikelny and Stuart Duncan are arguably two of the greatest players to ever pick up their respective instruments.

Pikelny is, day in and day out, pushing the boundaries of the five-string banjo both on his solo records and with the Punch Brothers.

Meanwhile, Duncan is the world-renowned fiddler who has played on innumerable country records and even with Yo-Yo Ma (The Goat Rodeo Sessions).