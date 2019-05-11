18th Annual Hamster Derby to benefit St Jude's Children's Hospital. It is a double elimination event so everyone races at least twice. Races every 10-15 minutes from 11am-2pm. Every hamster that races gets a blue ribbon and trophies, gift certificates, and prizes are awarded to 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place. If you don't own a hamster, there is an option to rent a hamster so everyone can join in the fun. Also featuring free face painting, a giant slide, corn hole, snow cones and popcorn. Every year we have event t-shirts and a tie-dye station to benefit St Jude's. New this year is a human size hamster ball that people can get in and take a spin around a track.