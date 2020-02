Anonimuss Rose is a neo-soul and hip-hop singer based out of Lexington.

Devine Carama is a local hip-hop artist who is also a Lyricism and Leadership Educator at the University of Kentucky.

Tina Fondren is a local singer who recently released "Essence Of A Queen."

The Off Daze is a pyschadelic funk, soul and hip-hop band.

Poca Ranelli is an up and coming Lexington musician and singer.

Doors will be at 8:00 p.m. and the show will be at 8:45 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit cosmic-charlies.com.