Arts Connect Open Studios Weekend

Various Locations Lexington, Kentucky

64 local artists will have their studios open for this two-day event providing an opportunity for the public to take a self-guided tour throughout Lexington exploring how the artistic community works to make their art, interacting with them in their creative spaces and learning more about the many mysteries of this world.

An Opening Reception and Exhibition of work by participating artists will be co-hosted by MS Rezny Studio/Gallery and New Editions Gallery. This will be on Friday 18th October and will be the launch party for the weekend Open Studios event.

VISUAL ART
