Ball Homes Night of Hope is the Hope Center’s premier fundraising event that features beautiful music, client stories, and a keynote speaker who has experienced homelessness and/or one of its causes. Proceeds from the event benefit clients and programs of the Hope Center.

Tara Conner is a television personality and recovery advocate. Through her work, she shares her experience, strength, and hope with audiences throughout the United States. Tara was crowned Miss USA in 2006 and entered Caron Treatment Center in December of the same year. She completed treatment for drug and alcohol addiction and has since celebrated 12 years of sobriety.