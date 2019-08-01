× Expand Parry Barrows LFUCG

Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, Ballet Under the Stars allows audiences to enjoy the beauty of a professional ballet in a casual outdoor park setting. The event will begin with a pre-show youth production of “Princess Vignettes” at 8 p.m., followed by a main performance featuring professional dancers from Kentucky Ballet Theatre. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating.