"Beauty & the Beast" presented by Kentucky Ballet Theatre

Kentucky Ballet Theatre will perform the original Beauty and the Beast classical ballet at the Lexington Opera House on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 7:00pm, & Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 2:00pm. The story is set in a small French village where Belle lives with her father Marcel. The plot is full of magical twists and turns complete with an evil spell, and a mysterious castle. The story unfolds and centers around the enchanted characters of the handsome Gustav, Belle, and of course the Beast. The audience will enjoy their interactions together, and finally breaking the evil spell revealing the true power of love.