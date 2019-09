Join in on the fun and help support a great cause! We have teamed up with EcoBrick Exchange to donate all proceeds of this event.

EcoBrick Exchange is an award-winning, registered non-government, non-profit organization in South Africa. We use 2-liter PET-bottles filled with plastic waste (EcoBricks) to build schools and community centres.

The rules are simple. Drink 4 beers and run the distance of a mile! This ticket gets you registered for the event, your beer and a t-shirt!