The Berlin Philharmonic Wind Quintet continues to astonish audiences worldwide with their range of expression, their tonal spectrum and their conceptual unity. Indeed many listeners and critics agree that the ensemble has succeeded in virtually redefining the sound of the classic wind quintet. The Berlin Philharmonic Wind Quintet will perform Mozart, Ligeti, and more in a special guest recital in the SCFA Recital Hall on Tuesday Feb. 19.