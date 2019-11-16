Bethlehem Steel/ Shana Falana/ Dad Shorts

× Expand Jeanette D. Moses

New York-based band Bethlehem Steel are on the road in support of their sophomore self-titled album. They were named Consequence of Sound’s artist of the month for September, and appeared on NPR’s New Music Friday, as well as getting attention from places like Rolling Stone, NPR, FADER, Stereogum and Billboard for their 2017 debut Party Naked Forever. They have previously toured with Spirit of The Beehive, Pile, Big Ups, Guerrilla Toss, Strange Ranger and Stove. The album was written and recorded over a two year period by Ryskalczyk while splitting time between her brother’s house in Florida and Vermont, before fleshing out the arrangements with her bandmates back in Brooklyn. The songs were often intensely personal, and the solitary exercise of writing them left Ryskalczyk seeking a more collaborative writing process, one she found with the addition of a new member to the band, guitarist Christina Puerto, who joined Bethlehem Steel while they were touring in support of their debut. A close bond quickly formed between the pair, and that relationship has brought forth a new chapter for the band, with Ryskalczyk and Puerto’s collaborative energy providing the animating force behind their self-titled sophomore album.

Joined by fellow New Yorkers, Shana Falana, and local garage band Dad Shorts.