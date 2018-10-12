Big Blue Madness is the first open practice opportunity for UK’s 2018-19 men’s and women’s basketball teams.

Big Blue Madness features introductions of both the men’s and women’s basketball teams, practice drills, videos, and more. Tickets for the 2018 edition of Big Blue Madness in Rupp Arena will be available Friday, Sept. 28, at 10 p.m. at the Memorial Coliseum ticket windows on Avenue of Champions and online at Ticketmaster.com.