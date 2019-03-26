Bill MacKay, Shane Parish and Joshua Doss

Bill MacKay

Bill MacKay’s blissful harmonic control and just-outside-the-box guitar mastery are one with his compelling songwriting. His creative voyage and imaginative influences are fully displayed on his Drag City debut, Esker, and his live performances are unmatched. MacKay cut his teeth in various bands and projects spanning genres across the United States, and has created an extensive body of original work, while energizing the folk, avant-garde, and experimental diaspora.

Shane Parish

Shane Parish is the guitarist for the celebrated avant-rock band Ahleuchatistas (Tzadik / International Anthem / Cuneiform). His electric guitar works are intense environments, exposed to the elements, and populated by assorted creatures. As an acoustic soloist, he creatively interprets and deconstructs folk music and jazz tunes, plays original cutting-edge poly-rhythmic and contrapuntal works, and transforms the instrument, via preparations and detuning, into a mini-percussion ensemble, banging out pulsating rhythmic trances reminiscent of John Cage's prepared solo piano works.