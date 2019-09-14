UK Department of Theatre & Dance: Black and 25 In America

September 13 & 14, 7:30pm

Written and performed by University of Kentucky Theatre Alum Class of 2016 Jeremy Gillett, this one-man play explores the experience of being a young, Black adult in today’s America. Award-winning actor/playwright Gillett embodies multiple characters going through a diverse range of experiences from “Big Man” – the high school football star trying to escape a life of poverty and crime, to “Marcy” – a biracial woman who struggles to navigate two identities, and “Darron” – a closeted gay man from a deeply religious family. Before “Black-ish,” “This Is Us,” or “The Chi” – Gillett was developing his story as an undergraduate at UK and returns home to share his voice with the audiences that first inspired him.

$15, $10 for students

Reserved Seating

859-257-4929 | scfatickets.com

Plus additional ticketing fees